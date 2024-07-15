Key Takeaways Get ready for some thrilling and scary disaster movies that will have you on the edge of your seat immediately.

These movies are all worth streaming for some excitement.

These films feature star-studded casts, well-done "what if" scenarios, emotional punches, and nasty death scenes. Enjoy the ride!

Whether you're trying to beat the blazing summer heat, or cuddling up with someone special on a frosty winter night, there are all kinds of movies and tv shows out there to stream these days, for all kinds of people. Perhaps you're in the mood for some horror like the Conjuring movie franchise.

Perhaps science ficiton is more your speed and you want to sit down and binge all the Star Wars movies. Or maybe, disaster movies are more your speed. You're someone who tends be thrilled and scared when the characters in the movie have things happen to them that are out of their control entirely. If those kinds of movies are in your wheelhouse, then we've got the five best disaster movies you should stream immediately.

1 Twister

Where do you go when the tornado is coming for you?

Twister Director Jan de Bont Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton Stream on Max

Twister is an interesting movie because it's the rare disaster movie where tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people die in the blink of an eye. While that means there is less at stake, it still manages to grab audiences right away because it trades the (hopefully) unrealistic outcomes for something that people are very familiar with.

Twister also has an absolutely insanely star-studded cast. And even the actors that whose names you don't know are people that you've definitely seen before. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton are the two leads, but Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Alan Ruck and Jeremy Davies are just a few of the actors that pop up quite often in the disaster movie that also does a great job of seemingly giving tornados a malevolent intent.

2 2012

What if the Mayans got it right?

2012 Director Roland Emmerich Starring John Cusack, Thandiwe Newton Stream on Hulu

If you're old enogh to remember the few years leading up to 2012, you likely heard the legend of the Mayan calendar that predicted the world would end on December 21, 2012. Obviously that didn't happen, but this John Cusack-led disaster movie basically stages a "what-if" the calendar correctly predicted what would happen.

Cusack has to race against time, and the earth literally crumbling underneath him in order to get to his family and try to find a way to get them to safety. As is the case with a lot of these, there is some very cheesy moments, but there are also some scenes that will absolutely have you on the edge of your seat. There's also an incredible cameo from Woody Harrelson that sets this apart.

3 The Day after Tomorrow

The quintessential global climate change disaster movie

The Day After Tomorrow Director Roland Emmerich Starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum Stream on Hulu

It's honestly a bit surprising that there haven't been more blockbuster disaster movies that focuses heavily on global climate change, but it's possible that after The Day after Tomorrow was released, people realized they couldn't hope to do any better.

The movie centers on the idea that that slow climate change that people think will take decades or centuries to really affect anyone, speeds up to a ridiculous degree. In fact, in the matter of 24 hours the world goes from being completely normal to entering into a new ice age.

Dennis Quaid plays a climate scientist who realized things were coming faster than anyone thought and then has to set out to find his son, who was caught in the midlde of the disaster in New York City. It's a fascinating and well done "what if" we're all wrong about how nature is going to deal with what's going on.

4 Deep Impact

The best of several world ending comet movies

Deep Impact Director Mimi Leder Starring Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood Stream on Pluto TV Stream on Paramount+

Deep Impact came among several other movies that told the story of how the world would react and prepare if it knew a comet was headed for earth that would be an Extinction Level Event (ELE). This one of those great disaster movies because in the end, there's no way to outrun the disaster. There's no way to avoid it. There's only planning for what's next while dealing with what's coming.

This movie was the best comet disaster movie precisely because it actually told some stories about the people involved in the world ending in a way that was just about running and jumping and screaming. It gave it a much more emotional punch when some of the characters met their end. And the fact that some of the main characters meet their end also packs a good punch.

5 Dante's Peak

The best volcano disaster movie

Dante's Peak Director Roger Donaldson Starring Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton Stream on Peacock

One way that Dante's Peak stands out is that it's an incredibly slow burn. The nearly two-hour movie doesn't see the action really start until an hour into the film. Once it gets going, it's got some of the most nasty death scenes of the movies on this list.

There's also something to be said for the slow burn, since you know what's going to happen eventually. It's all about how it's going to happen and when that makes a movie that doesn't have a particularly great script, worthy of being on this list.