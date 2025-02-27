Summary DirecTV launches themed streaming bundles called Genre Packs, pricing between $35-$40 monthly.

Customers can choose from three Genre Packs: MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol. DirecTV also launched a MySports Package in January.

Two new Mini-Packs are also available, MyCinema and MySports Extra, which are offered at $10 and $13 per month, respectively. MyCinema is an add-on for Genre Pack subscribers, and MySports Extra is an add-on for MySports subscribers.

DirecTV has had a busy few months. The TV provider launched its FAST streaming service, MyFree DirectTV , in November, and in January, it introduced its $70 MySports Package . Now, the company is unveiling new themed streaming bundles and add-ons aimed at "breaking the traditional cable bundle."

DirecTV has announced three new streaming-only skinny TV bundles called Genre Packs, which offer users specific types of content. The Genre Packs available now are MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol. They are priced between $35 and $40 per month and are available as standalone options, meaning you don't need a DirecTV satellite TV subscription to access the channels.

"At DIRECTV, we're breaking up with the one-size-fits-all bloated cable bundles of the past by delivering new ways for consumers to enjoy the content they love at the best value," DirectTV's Vince Torres said in a press release. "Our new Genre Packs and Mini-Packs provide lower-priced options, allowing customers to pick and choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it."

DirecTV Stream Live TV 90+ channels Price 86.99 Free trial Yes See more at DirecTV

Related This new sports bundle is way cheaper than YouTube TV DirecTV has launched MySports, a new bundle which offers 40 sports and broadcast channels in select markets in the US.

What is in the Genre Packs?

DirecTV is also launching Mini-Packs which are add-ons for the Genre Packs and MySports

DirecTV

DirecTV's three Genre Packs each offer users something different. My Entertainment has over 40 channels available, including Bravo, FX, E!, Food Network and Syfy. It also includes streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu, with Max Basic with Ads coming in the future at no additional cost. MyNews is catered towards people looking to stay up-to-date on the latest world events, offering select local channels and more than 10 national news channels, like CNN, CNBC, and Fox News. MiEspañol offers over 60 Spanish-language channels, like ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes.

In addition to its Genre Packs, DirectTV is launching two new Mini-Packs: MyCinema and MySports Extra. The MyCinema Mini-Pack is $10 a month and is available as an add-on to Genre Pack subscribers. It offers access to seven more movie channels, including Turner Classic Movies and Sony Movies. The MySports Extra Mini-Pack is $13 a month and is available as an add-on to MySports subscribers. It offers sports enthusiasts even more channels, like MotorTrend and NFL Red Zone.

DirecTV's Genre Packs and MySports package are aimed at cord-cutters who are sick of the high prices for TV. Of course, DirecTV likely also has YouTube TV in its sights, one of the most popular TV streaming services in the US, which recently raised prices in December. If you're a cord-cutter, then DirecTV offers some compelling budget-friendly options here if you're only looking for specific content genres.