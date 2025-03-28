Summary DirecTV upgrades MyEntertainment Genre Pack with Max with ads at no extra cost.

The $35/month bundle now includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max with ads plus over TV 40 channels.

DirecTV offers three other Genre Packs: MySports, MyNews, and MiEspañol, each tailored with different content options.

DirecTV has been on a roll recently. It released MyFree DirecTV late last year, a new free ad-supported streaming service. Then, in February, it released new standalone skinny TV bundles called Genre Packs, which allow users to only pay for TV channels they're interested in. Now, DirecTV is upgrading one of its new Genre Packs for free.

DirecTV has announced that its MyEntertainment Genre Pack has added Max with ads, and it's available now at no extra charge. That means its MyEntertainment skinny TV bundle now includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max with ads on top of the over 40 TV channels included with it.

The MyEntertainment Genre Pack costs $35 a month, but when you factor in Disney+, Hulu, and Max with ads alone, it would cost $21 per month. This means you're paying about $14 extra for the addition of all the TV channels.

DirecTV MyEntertainment Genre Pack DirecTV's MyEntertainment Genre Pack includes Disney+, Hulu and Max with ads, on top of over 40 TV channels. The bundle cost $35 per month plus tax. $35 at DirecTV

Related New data shows the algorithm matters more to you than your friends Plus Scooby Doo scares up a new show at Netflix, T-Mobile customers can redeem a $150 streaming freebie and more!

What's included in the MyEntertainment bundle?

DirecTV also has three other Genre Packs available, with one aimed at sport fans

DirecTV

DirecTV's MyEntertainment bundles include over 40 TV channels, including A&E, FX, National Geographic, TLC, HGTV, Discovery, E!, The History Channel, Food Network, and more. A complete list of channels is available on DirecTV's website.

Considering Disney+, Hulu, and Max are three of the most popular streaming services in the US, it's pretty neat to see them included in this bundle. Especially when so many new shows are about to come out. Daredevil: Born Again's first season has already begun streaming on Disney+, and Andor season two is right around the corner, with a three-episode premiere on April 22. Then on Max, you have The Last of Us season two premiering April 13. So now is definitely not a bad time to have access to all those streaming services.

DirecTV also has three other Genre Packs available: MySports, MyNews, and MiEspañol. MySports costs $70 a month and is aimed at sports fans, with over 20 of the most popular sports channels available on it, like ESPN and the MLB Network. It also includes an ESPN+ subscription. MyNews costs $40 a month and includes a variety of major US news channels, and MiEspañol is $35 a month and offers over 60 Spanish-language channels. This update to the MyEntertainment Bundle to include Max with ads at no extra charge is a welcome sight, and adds a lot of value to the Genre Pack.