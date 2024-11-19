Key Takeaways DirecTV launches MyFree DirecTV with more than 70 free curated FAST channels.

The U.S. has more than 650 FAST channels and MyFree DirecTV is joining a crowded market.

DirecTV plans to offer more personalized genre-based paid programming in the future that will complement MyFree DirecTV.

Free ad-supported TV channels , commonly referred to as FAST channels , are growing in popularity right now and DirecTV is joining in on the action.

DirecTV has announced the launch of MyFree DirectTV, a free service which will offer more than 70 curated channels alongside DirecTV's on-demand library. The new service will be available in the U.S. on Apple, Amazon Fire, Roku, the DirecTV app, and mobile devices.

"DIRECTV is excited to bring a successful history of premium content aggregation and an elevated user experience to free TV for the first time," said Kent Rees, general manager of MyFree DirecTV in a press release. "The availability of MyFree DIRECTV is the building block of the future for us as we tap into an entirely new audience through this new freemium experience going beyond the traditional pay TV customer."

MyFree DirecTV MyFree DirecTV is a free service available through the DirecTV app. You can access more than 70 FAST channels. It's also available on Apple, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Live TV Yes Price Free Ad plans N/A Release Date November 12, 2024 See more at Google Play Store See more at App Store

MyFree DirecTV joins a crowded market

The U.S. has more than 650 FAST platforms and growing

Unsplash / Dario / Erol Ahmed / Erik Mclean / Pocket-lint

MyFree DirecTV is far from alone in the FAST channel market. According to Forbes, in May 2022 there were 650 FAST platforms in the U.S. market. Two years later, that figure has tripled. Popular fast services in the U.S. include Tubi, the Roku channel, and Pluto TV. Amazon recently announced it is phasing out Freevee , its FAST platform, and migrating its content over to Prime Video.

Channels that will be available on my MyFree DirecTV at launch include MovieSphere, Court TV, Fox Weather, Duck Dynasty, and the Bob Ross channel to name a few. For a full list of channels, check out DirecTV's site. It's important to note you don't need to be a DirecTV subscriber to gain access to the free service, you just need to register with your email address and no credit card is required.

DirecTV has also announced in the near future that it plans to offer more "personalized" genre-based paid programming in addition to its free ad-supported channels. While no pricing has been revealed, DirecTV says its personalized TV subscription will offer viewers programming tailored to them at lower price points.