DirecTV has announced a new skinny bundle called MySports, which costs $70 per month and features 40 sports and broadcast channels. The bundle will be available in 24 metro areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Houston. A full list of available markets is available on DirecTV's website. DirecTV is planning to expand MySports into other markets soon.

"The introduction of MySports from DIRECTV delivers consumers greater choice, flexibility, and control to select the type of content they want to watch at the right value," said Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV, in a press release. "This is the first of several genre-based options we plan to launch over the coming months on our path towards a brighter TV future for consumers."

What will be available on MySports?

The MySports bundle offered by DirecTV includes the ESPN and Fox Sports Networks, the Golf Channel, TBS, TNT, TruTB, USA Network, and networks from the NHL, NFL, NBA and MLB. A complete list of available channels can be found on DirecTV's website. Local ABC, Fox, and NBC stations are available in select markets only. CBS channels are currently not available in the bundle.

DirecTV says, "additional networks, local stations and ESPN+, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future" and that customers will also have access to MyFree DirecTV ad-supported sports channels.

If MySports is available in your area, you can subscribe to it on DirecTV's website. The service costs $70 a month, but a promotion offers a $20 monthly discount for the first three months. The service is cheaper than YouTube TV, which recently raised its price to $83 per month. DirecTV plans to launch more "genre-specific" bundles like MySports in the first half of 2025.