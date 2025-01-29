Summary AT&T's credit for Max through DirecTV is ending, impacting those on older packages who had the promotional offer.

The change could start as early as February 27 and was confirmed by DirecTV.

AT&T sold its majority stake in DirecTV last year to focus on wireless, which could explain why the Max credit is ending.

If you've been enjoying the Max streaming service for free through DirecTV thanks to AT&T, this news will be disappointing.

DirecTV has confirmed that the credit some grandfathered customers have been receiving from AT&T to access Max for free is ending. The credit was included in particular DirecTV packages with a promotional offer for free Max. The plans haven't been offered in awhile, and the last time they were available, Max was still called HBO Max (via Cord Cutter News).

If you have an older DirecTV package with this promotional offer, you'll be charged for Max once the credit ends unless you cancel it. According to this Reddit thread, the change could start as early as February 27. AT&T wireless customers with free Max will be keeping it. It's only DirecTV customers with credit from AT&T losing it.

"Some customers have been receiving credit as an AT&T customer for access to Max. That credit is ending, but they can still watch Max through the app on the DIRECTV Gemini device and other options." DirecTV said in a statement to Cord Cutter News.

AT&T sold its majority stake in DirecTV last year

AT&T is getting out of the entertainment business and focusing on wireless

AT&T's Max credit ending for DirecTV customers may not come as a surprise. Last year, the telecom giant announced it was selling its 70 percent majority stake in DirecTV to TPG for $7.6 billion. AT&T said the sale would allow it to "focus on being the leading wireless 5G and fiber connectivity company in America." The transaction is expected to close later this year.

In its email to affected customers, AT&T says users can access the Max app through DirecTV Gemini, a satellite TV box with built-in streaming apps. However, users must still pay for separate subscriptions to access third-party streaming apps like Max or Netflix using the Gemini box.

If you're affected by this change, it might be worth looking into some of the streaming bundles available with Max included outside of DirecTV. Last week, Prime Video announced a new streaming bundle that includes the ad-free version of Max and Starz for $21 a month.