In the world of photography, fast and reliable storage is just as crucial as a high-quality camera or lens. With each click of the shutter, professional photographers and enthusiasts generate large files that need secure, high-speed storage. The DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD is a game-changing solution designed specifically for photographers who demand top-tier performance and convenience.

Whether you're shooting 4K video or capturing high-resolution RAW images, this SSD ensures your creative process remains seamless from start to finish. With its ultra-fast transfer speeds, MagSafe compatibility, and robust design, the DigiEra SSD is the perfect companion for photographers on the go.

High-speed performance to keep you shooting

As a photographer, time is often of the essence, especially during fast-paced events like weddings or sports photography sessions. Waiting for files to transfer can disrupt your creative flow, but with the DigiEra LPS2000M, this is no longer a concern. With USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 technology delivering read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and write speeds of 1800MB/s, transferring large RAW files or 4K video footage happens in seconds.

Imagine you're at a wedding, capturing hundreds of high-resolution images. After the ceremony, you need to offload these files quickly to free up space on your camera for the reception. The DigiEra SSD allows you to transfer these large files in moments, ensuring you never miss a shot and can continue documenting the event without delays.

Portable and travel-friendly design

Photographers are constantly on the move, whether it's for a location shoot or traveling across the globe for a destination event. The DigiEra LPS2000M is built with portability in mind. Weighing just 46g and boasting a compact design, it fits easily into any camera bag, ensuring it’s always within reach when needed.

If you're a wildlife photographer, you're likely to be trekking through rugged terrain, carrying essential equipment. The DigiEra SSD, with its shock and vibration resistance, can easily handle the bumps along the way while keeping your precious footage safe. Whether you're in the jungle or on a mountain, this SSD is a reliable storage solution that travels with you.

Magnetic secure-attach

One of the standout features of the DigiEra SSD is its Magnetic Secure-Attach design. For photographers working in fast-paced environments, such as a fashion shoot or outdoor session, this magnetic feature allows you to securely attach the SSD to metal surfaces or equipment, keeping it readily accessible during shoots.

During a busy shoot, you have limited time to swap memory cards and back up your files. The Magnetic Secure-Attach feature of the DigiEra SSD allows you to keep the drive attached to your equipment stand or nearby surface, making file transfers quick and hassle-free. No more scrambling through bags to find your storage device.

ProRes capture

For photographers using the latest iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 models, the DigiEra SSD takes full advantage of ProRes Capture technology. With the ability to record 4K 120FPS videos directly onto the SSD (Pro versions), it offers a seamless workflow, especially for videographers and vloggers who demand high-quality video storage.

If you’re a mobile videographer shooting with your iPhone 15, you can connect the DigiEra SSD via its USB-C connection and instantly offload 4K ProRes footage. This not only saves space on your phone but ensures you always have a fast and reliable storage option while shooting high-quality content.

Rugged durability to protect your work

Photographers require storage devices to withstand the same demanding conditions you face in the field. The DigiEra SSD is built with a rugged aluminum casing, making it resistant to shocks, vibrations, and drops. With 1500G shock resistance and IPX4 water resistance, it provides peace of mind that your files will be safe, no matter where you are.

If you're taking photos out and about, the weather can change in an instant. Your equipment might get a little wet, but with the DigiEra SSD’s water resistance, your data stays safe and protected. No need to worry about losing any of your precious shots.

Expansive storage for high-resolution images

Photographers working with high-resolution images or large video files often need extensive storage. The DigiEra SSD offers storage capacities ranging from 512GB to a whopping 2TB, giving you the space to store thousands of RAW images or hours of video footage.

After a week-long photo shoot, you're left with hundreds of gigabytes of content. Instead of relying on multiple memory cards or external drives, the 2TB capacity of the DigiEra SSD allows you to store all your files in one secure location. No more juggling multiple storage devices—you can keep everything safe and organized on one drive.

Universal compatibility for effortless integration

The DigiEra LPS2000M is designed with universal compatibility, featuring a USB Type-C interface that works across a wide range of devices, from MacBooks and Windows laptops to iPhones, iPads, and gaming consoles. This makes it incredibly versatile for photographers who use multiple devices in their workflow.

If you're a photographer who frequently switches between editing on a MacBook and a desktop PC, the DigiEra SSD’s plug-and-play compatibility ensures smooth transitions between devices. Whether you're reviewing your photos on a laptop or editing them on a more powerful desktop, this SSD integrates seamlessly with all your devices.

The ideal companion for every photographer

The DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD is an essential tool for photographers who prioritize speed, portability, and reliability in their storage solutions. Its ultra-fast transfer speeds, magnetic secure-attach design, and durable build make it the ideal companion for both professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Whether you're shooting weddings, landscapes, or high-quality video content, the DigiEra SSD keeps your data secure and your workflow efficient.

For photographers looking to enhance their creative process and reduce downtime, the DigiEra LPS2000M is a game-changing solution that ensures your work is always safe, accessible, and ready to share with the world.