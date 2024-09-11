At Apple's Glowtime event, the company announced not just one, but two types of AirPods 4. In a first for Apple, it's releasing a version of its base AirPods, the ones without ear tips, with active noise cancelling (ANC). At least, that's the main selling point, since Apple is calling them the AirPods 4th gen with Active Noise Cancellation.

But there's more that sets these two pairs of extremely similar earbuds apart from just ANC. So I'm going to break down the similarities and differences, and outline which version is better for different kinds of people.

Related The new ways Apple's AirPods Pro are quietly protecting your hearing AirPods Pro 2nd gen users will soon get access to several hearing-related features through an upcoming update.

Both AirPods 4 have the same physical features

Apple claims these have a better fit than previous AirPods generations

Apple

Both the AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with ANC have the same basic design as previous iterations: unsealed wireless earbuds with stems. However, Apple does specify that they're the best-fitting AirPods ever, which is relieving to hear since the unsealed fit of previous generations led to a lot of sound leakage, which would theoretically be detrimental to ANC performance.

The cases for both AirPods are largely the same on a visible level, but the AirPods 4 with ANC have the addition of wireless Qi charging and a built-in speaker for "Find My," so you can locate your AirPods case with a ping if you lose them. Both the AirPods 4 variants charge using USB-C, and both have Find My capabilities; it's just that the ANC variant has the two extra features on top of those.

They both run on the same chip, and have head tracking for spatial audio

Apple's H2 allows for some very cool features, some of which are only available on the AirPods4 with ANC

On an internal level, both the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC have the same H2 chip inside of them, making them both up to date on Apple's headphone chip technology. This is the same chip that's in the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which means the new AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC will have Siri head interactions, so you can nod or shake your head to interact with Siri instead of just verbally. The H2 chip also has voice isolation technology, so you can sound clearer on phone calls, even with lots of background noise.

Both models of the AirPods 4 have spatial audio and Siri interactions, so no matter which you get, you aren't missing out on those key features.

Spatial audio is also available on both models of the AirPods 4 since they both have dynamic head tracking. So, whether you buy the cheaper model or the more expensive one, you won't miss out on immersive spatial audio technology.

Related Apple's new AirPods Pro feature H2 chip, personalised Spatial Audio Apple has launched a new pair of AirPods Pro with a new H2 processor

The AirPods 4 with ANC obviously have noise cancellation, along with other noise control features

The name is self-explanatory, but there's more to it

Apple

It's clear from the name that the baseline AirPods 4 don't have noise cancelling while the AirPods 4 with ANC do. That's the main differentiating factor between the two, which is also why the AirPods 4 with ANC are $50 more expensive.

While the H2 chip inside the AirPods 4 with ANC allows for the aforementioned noise cancelling technology, which is top of the line with the H2 chip, it also means the AirPods 4 with ANC have other noise control features.

While the H2 chip inside the AirPods 4 with ANC allows for the aforementioned noise cancelling technology, which is top of the line with the H2 chip, it also means the AirPods 4 with ANC have other noise control features.

One of those is transparency mode, which allows sound to come through the earbuds so you can hear what's going on around you. Another is conversation mode, which is similar to transparency mode, but is triggered when you start speaking, so it automatically lowers your media volume and lets in the voice of whomever you're talking to. Another related noise control feature is Apple's Adaptive Audio, which uses both noise cancelling and transparency mode to create the noise control levels for you based on your surroundings, changing along with them.

Related The new AirPods Max have barely changed, and my wallet is grateful Consider it a blessing that there's no pressure to fork over another $549 for an upgrade.

Which AirPods 4 should you get?

It comes down to budget, features, and performance

Apple / Pocket-lint

With the most obvious difference being the presence of noise cancelling, anyone who really wants noise cancelling, or any of the noise control features that come along with noise cancelling capability, would prefer the AirPods 4 with ANC. The AirPods 4 with ANC are also for anyone who wants the added benefit of wireless charging, or the speaker for locating your AirPods.

Those with a tighter budget will likely gravitate toward the Airpods 4 that don't have ANC, since you save $50 that way. Anyone who doesn't find noise control or wireless charging make-or-break features is best off going with the cheaper model.

It's also worth noting that while Apple says both AirPods 4 models have the best AirPods fit yet, they are still an unsealed earbud that doesn't have an ear tip to go into your ear canal. This means that it's almost inevitable that you will have sound leakage, regardless of which model you go with, since in-ear tips provide passive isolation needed to dampen surrounding noise. This also means that noise cancelling won't be remarkable compared to other earbuds with a sealed in-ear fit. So while you might feel compelled to pay the extra $50 for noise cancelling, there's a good chance it won't perform fantastically.

Earbuds are not one-size-fits-all, so there's a good chance your AirPods 4 won't fit your ear properly and become easily dislodged, or you may possibly never achieve a tight fit. This is antithetical to noise cancelling, as good noise cancelling performance relies on passive isolation also being good.

Earbuds are not one-size-fits-all, so there's a good chance your AirPods 4 won't fit your ear properly and become easily dislodged, or you may possibly never achieve a tight fit. This is antithetical to noise cancelling, as good noise cancelling performance relies on passive isolation also being good. Otherwise, the noise you're trying to cancel will just come in through the leaks around your earbuds anyway.