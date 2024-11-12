Key Takeaways Resolution is basically a measurement of pixels on a screen; more pixels means a better image.

Buying a TV involves making a lot of choices, from operating systems to screen technologies to refresh rate and any number of other software and hardware features. One area, however, where there aren't a lot of options currently is resolution. Most modern smart TVs offer 4K resolution: that's the resolution a majority of shows and movies are shot in, making for a detailed and colorful image on screen. It's often now an after-thought when buying a TV as even basic, cheap TVs still provide 4K resolution.

Still, 8K resolution is lingering on the horizon. The major TV manufacturers all offer one or two smart TVs with 8K resolution, though these offerings come at a high price and arguably less value. 8K resolution is a step up from 4K, but the distinction involves closer inspection to determine value and worth. Here's what to know about the two major competing types.

What exactly is resolution on a smart TV?

The simple spec informs image quality

A TV's resolution refers to the number of pixels across the length and width of the screen. It is basically a simple measurement, expressed as one number (length) by (or, x) a second number (the width). The more pixels that are present, the more detailed the image on screen will be. As a result, more pixels also enhances color accuracy, providing a more vibrant and realistic image. An increased number of pixels also creates a more immersive viewing experience, particularly on larger screens.

Notable resolutions include Full HD, 4K, and 8K. Resolution isn't directly influenced by other TV features, like screen technologies or video formats. Size does, however, play somewhat of a factor. The number of pixels on a screen relative to the size is referred to as pixel density; a small TV will have a higher pixel density than a larger TV of the same resolution. Still, most consumers don't need to worry about that equation; you'll be hard-pressed to find a large Full HD TV as that would have too small a pixel density to provide a worthwhile visual experience.

What is 4K resolution?

The popular standard provides quality entertainment

Also known as ultra-high definition, or UHD resolution, 4K is made up of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels for a total of just over 8 million pixels. 4K TVs are made by every popular TV manufacturer, and because the technology is relatively common and has been in existence for some time, it doesn't really come with much of a price tag. You can find an inexpensiveTV that boasts 4K resolution, though it won't likely have many other features. With so many other technological advancements that serve to improve the entertainment experience, 4K resolution is mostly an afterthought. It's just about everywhere, and it's cheap.

4K resolution is also aided by consistently high internet speeds. In order to realize that level of detail, a smart TV would need the support of an internet speed of 25 Mbps or higher, which is pretty readily accessible.

So then what is 8K resolution?

A more detailed image comes with a question of value

It's not twice as detailed as 4K resolution, but in fact four times as detailed. 8K resolution comprises 7,680 x 4,320 pixels for a total of over 33 million pixels. As a result, it's significantly more detailed than 4K resolution, and therefore offers better image clarity, color, and contrast. The greater pixel density also results in a more immersive visual experience, especially in relatively small spaces where someone might be close to the TV.

8K TVs are not common. There are only a handful available from most manufacturers; they tend to come at a high price and are only made in larger sizes. The main issue, however, is that there is simply not a lot of native content that is shot and made in 8K resolution. An 8K struggles to provide the best entertainment experience because most entertainment is created in 4K resolution. Now, 8K TVs will be able to upscale content, bringing it closer to 8K resolution, but it can't truly make it all the way there.

8K resolution offers four time as much detail as 4K resolution, but it comes with a lot of caveats. It is likely the future, but widespread implementation and usage of technology isn't here just yet. With so many other TV advancements, including high-end video formats like HDR10+ and impressive new OLED screens that provide a perfect contrast ratio, 4K resolution is perfectly suitable for enjoying an immersive entertainment experience. For now.