Google is thought to be hard at work on getting its first foldable Pixel ready for primetime and a new series of images claim to show someone actually carrying one around in real life.

Not just real life - on the New York City subway, no less. Most of the photos are exceedingly blurry, but the eagle-eyed snapper was able to get one good shot. And it might just be the mother lode. If this really is the unannounced Pixel Fold, Google isn't going to be very happy at all.

The images were captured and then shared on Reddit before being picked up by 9to5Google. We won't show you every image because, frankly, they're pretty useless. But one is actually in decent focus considering it was taken on the down-low in a moving subway car.

u/onetaketeo

It's of course essentially impossible for us to confirm whether or not this really is the first foldable phone to come out of Google, but here we are. It does look like a foldable phone, and the person sharing the photos says that they saw the camera bar which is a dead giveaway of some sort of Pixel device. We can also see a slightly curved display, as well as what might be the phone's hinge mechanism.

While we don't normally see phones in the wild before they're announced, it isn't completely unheard of. Someone left an iPhone 4 in a bar in a situation that famously saw Gizmodo wind up in hot water. And 9to5Google reminds us that a Pixel 4 was spied on the London Underground at one point. A Pixel 3 XL was even left in the back of a taxi, so these kinds of mistakes do happen.

Concrete Galaxy Fold details are unfortunately hard to come by, but we've been told to expect it to arrive this year. There is also talk of 7.69-inch internal and 5.79-inch cover displays. We can obviously expect Google to use one of its own Tensor chips as well.