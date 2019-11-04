Diablo 4 is on the way - there's plenty more hacking and slashing to be had. The next game in Blizzard's mega-popular franchise was unveiled a good while ago, and its release is drawing ever closer.

The fourth in the action role-playing series will be darker than the last iteration - a return to the grittier roots of the original Diablo. So, here's everything we know about Diablo 4 so far.

At 2022's The Game Awards, a glitzy new trailer announced the game's final release date - 6 June 2023.

Before that point, Blizzard had spent a few years remaining tight-lipped.

Diablo 4 pre-oreders

You can now pre-order Diablo 4 across a range of platforms and retailers, so if it's a day-one purchase for you, get ahead of the game.

Diablo 4 Diablo 4 looks like it might be another classic, and you can pre-order it now. $69.99 at Amazon

Diablo 4 has now had a couple of betas that let players test it out before it launches, with one more due to come - a Server Slam to help Blizzard stress-test its servers even further.

That test will run as follows:

12-14 May 2023: Server Slam weekend

Back in March 2023 there were two other tests - the first weekend was locked to those who pre-order the game, while the second was open to all. Both are over now, but their dates are below:

17-19 March 2023: Exclusive early access

Exclusive early access 24-26 March 2023: Open beta for all

The beta let players try out the entirety of the game's prologue and first act, and had a fairly generous level cap of 25.

Diablo 4 platforms

Diablo 4 has been confirmed as coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Although Xbox is trying to buy Activision Blizzard, the acquisition is going slowly enough that we now know Diablo 4 will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, which is fairly substantial news.

There is no word on a Nintendo Switch version, which might have something to do with the persistently online game world and graphical upgrades.

You wouldn't be able to play it offline on your travels, for example - something nigh-on mandatory for successful Switch games.

Diablo 4 gameplay

In terms of the gameplay it will be a similar experience to Diablo III, it seems, with a bevvy of skills to use and plenty of gory, bloody combat. The most up-to-date showcase is from Xbox's presentation in June 2022, which you can see right here:

It contains glimpses of loads of locations and enemies, as well as explanations from its developers not just of how the story is shaping up, but also how the endgame will be kept fresh with challenging content and rich rewards for the most dedicated players.

This includes the welcome confirmation that only cosmetic rewards will be available for purchase in its item shop, ensuring that the best gear is only open to those who've actually earned it in-game.

Looking further back, even in 2019 Blizzard showed a playable demo during Blizzcon so, and you can watch video of a one-hour playthrough that was posted online by Phillip Chu Joy. This is obviously way out of date but gives a good sense of what is being aimed at in Diablo 4.

The demo version highlights three of the final five playable character classes: the barbarian, druid and sorceress, and Blizzard has since also taken the wraps off a fourth and fifth - the rogue and necromancer.

The barbarian is naturally a hardcore fighter, capable of using a greater variety of weapons than other characters. The druid can shapeshift (with both werewolf and bear form factors in the demo). The sorceress has a large amount of magic to play with, while the rogue specialises in ranged fire and subterfuge and the necromancer summons wraiths and zombies to help them fight.

10 Images Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard

Close

There is a new skill system plus, according to Eurogamer, a talent tree. The biggest change between Diablo 4 and its predecessors is that the entire game will be set on a persistently online open-world map. You will be able to wander where you like, while other players can pop up in your game from time to time.

There will be shared raids, boss battles and the like, although you can also opt to play the game alone. As before, while it will be a loot-based RPG, there will be a focus on fast-paced action.

At the end of March 2022, Blizzard shared a major update on the game's progress, including a number of snippets of footage of some of the locations that players will be visiting in Diablo 4.

It looks just as moody and downbeat as fans could want, especially compared to the controversially-colourful pre-release imagery that preceded Diablo 3.

Liked this?

If you're interested in learning more about some of the many games coming to all three major consoles and PC very soon, check out our dedicated lists below.