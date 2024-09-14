Key Takeaways Dex transforms a portable monitor into a lightweight laptop

Enhances photo editing with regenerative AI tools on a big screen

Transforms TV into a gaming console for an immersive experience

Samsung's Dex is a nifty tool that blurs the line between a phone and a desktop computer because it can function as both depending on what you're doing. It offers the best of both worlds if used correctly because it seamlessly connects to your laptop, monitor, or TV and unlocks your Galaxy phone's true potential and capabilities.

Today, I'll discuss my favorite Dex uses and how they increase my productivity and save valuable time while working. The app is also fantastic for entertainment, and I'll show you how to get the most out of it for watching content and gaming.

1 Dex turns my portable monitor into a lightweight laptop

Why carry heavy stuff when I can use Dex instead?

Samsung/Pocket-lint

I often work in coffee shops and love using Dex with a portable monitor instead of lugging around my laptop. My 17-inch Asus gaming/graphics laptop is perfect for heavy-duty work, but its 7.3-pound weight, excluding the bag and accessories, can't compete with Dex's practicality for browsing and other light tasks when I'm on the go.

When I'm out and about, I prefer to pair my Samsung phone with a slim Asus Zenscreen portable monitor that includes a built-in kickstand to keep it upright. I can then attach the dongle for my wireless mouse to the USB port, and I have a portable desktop computer that gets the job done and can be packed away in seconds.

2 It's the best way to edit my gallery photos

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Editing photos on my phone can be inconvenient because there's only so much screen real estate, and I can't appreciate the finer details. With Dex, I can access all my photos and videos on my monitor or TV and use my Galaxy phone's editing tools.

This feature has only improved with recent One UI updates. I can now access the latest regenerative AI editing tools with more control and precision with a mouse instead of a touchscreen. When I'm done editing, the images are conveniently stored in my Gallery for later viewing or sharing with contacts.

With Dex, I can access all my photos and videos on my monitor or TV and use the same editing tools as my Galaxy phone.

3 Turns my TV into a gaming console

A mouse and keyboard will always be more precise than a touchscreen

Samsung/Pocket-lnit

I enjoy mobile gaming, but the small display size and mushy touch controls have limitations and can be uncomfortable for extended sessions. Solving these issues is easy with Dex, which transforms mobile gaming into a console-like experience because I can enjoy breathtaking graphics on a massive 65-inch 4K TV instead of my 6.2-inch phone.

The best thing about this feature is how user-friendly it is. All I need to do is turn on the screen-sharing feature on my TV and activate Dex on my phone for an instant connection. I then plug a dongle into the TV's USB port to run a wireless mouse and keyboard. That said, not all mobile games support mouse and keyboard inputs, and while it's possible to connect a controller to my LG TV, it will only work with onboard games and not with Dex.

Dex connects to most TVs, tablets, and laptops wirelessly if they're on the same Wi-Fi network.

4 My laptop becomes a phone

Make calls, answer messages, and more without a phone

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Dex's functionality works both ways and turns my laptop into a phone to maximize efficiency when I'm working. I no longer need to interrupt my work and switch between devices to answer calls or type messages because all my mobile functions are just one touch away via Dex on my laptop.

This feature does wonders for my concentration and productivity and stops me from getting lost in endless scrolling when I should be busy with other things. I also find it handy to access Spotify, Fiton, and other mobile apps on my laptop without downloading the Windows alternatives.

5 It's a media player for streaming on TVs and other devices

Access your libraries wherever you go

Samsung/Pocket-lint

I'm often on the road, and having Dex on my phone lets me turn most hotel or Airbnb TVs into media players to access my favorite content. I don't need to waste my time watching channels I don't like or miss out on sporting events because I have all my subscriptions and libraries available to watch anywhere and can pick up from where I left off.

Another benefit is when traveling to family and friends' houses, it's easy to show them my holiday pictures and videos on a big screen instead of everyone crowding around my phone. Dex also has privacy and security advantages because I don't need to download apps or add my account details to other people's devices to play content on them.

6 Improves productivity with multi-window ability

Microsoft isn't the only game in town

Samsung/Pocket-lint

The limited screen size is one of the biggest disadvantages of multitasking on a phone, and switching between apps and windows is inefficient and frustrating when I have tight deadlines. With Dex, I can open multiple windows to have WhatsApp, a web browser, and an email app running on a single screen without constantly switching screens.

This feature allows me to monitor various platforms simultaneously and easily copy and paste information between various messaging apps. I can also have my Gallery and Instagram open side-by-side, making viewing and posting images easier. Plus, the Windows-like experience drastically improves my workflow and efficiency.

7 Easy file transfer between platforms

Nothing beats drag-and-drop convenience for sharing data

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Dex's easy drag-and-drop function might be a simple feature, but it offers convenience I can't live without. I take pictures for work on my smartphone daily, and the ability to drag and drop them to PC folders for editing and uploading to websites makes my life easier and saves precious time. It works in both directions, and it's the fastest way for me to copy data from my PC for sharing on messaging platforms.

This feature works with most file types, so I can quickly transfer music files, videos, and other content between my devices with minimal effort. I also use Dex's copy-and-paste feature as a makeshift backup tool to move important contracts, agreements, and other documents off my phone to a safer location so they won't get lost if my phone gets stolen or damaged.