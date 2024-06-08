Key Takeaways Indie games stand out by taking risks & being unique, sometimes surpassing AAA games.

Showcases featuring the latest and greatest AAA games will always get the most attention. These games tend to have the best graphics, the most polished gameplay, and big IPs that instantly appeal to the masses. However, they're usually the most safe and tend to avoid taking any risks. Indie games thrive on being unique in order to get noticed. Sometimes that risk doesn't pay off, but when it does, those breakout games made by smaller teams on shoestring budgets can crush games with millions of dollars of budget and teams of thousands. Devolver has had an eye for scouting out these indie gems and putting them on as many platforms as possible for years, but also has been hosting it's own event to show them off.

The Devolver Direct isn't the biggest or most extravagant showcase, but cuts out all the fluff, has fun, and gives you a look at some indie titles you could otherwise never hear about. This year was another excellent show, but unfortunately fell during the day on a Friday so most people weren't able to tune in. Since I'm in the fortunate position where it is part of my job to watch these events no matter when they happen, I'll do you a solid and recap some of the games shown off that you might find more interesting than whatever AAA blockbuster was announced at Summer Game Fest.

1 Tenjutsu

90s beat-em-up goodness

If you miss the 90s as much as I do, Tenjutsu will be that hit of nostalgia you crave. The base gameplay looks like a classic beat-em-up where you take control of your pixel-art character to lay the smackdown on various yakuza thugs to collect coins. The twist is that you take these coins to invest in upgrading various regions you take over for things like better shops, food, and security. You ultimate goal is to take down all four of the major crime bosses in the area in whatever order you choose, but the longer you take, the stronger the enemies get. This was Tenjutsu's world premeier, but unfortunately got no release window. When it does launch, it will come to PC and consoles.

2 Possessor(s)

Stylish action with a side of horror

The second and final brand new title shown was Possessor(s). Coming from the team behind Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, this is a 2D action platformer with a quiet, somber, and slightly eerie tone. The combat looks fast and tight, but also brutal. You play as Luca, the host to another character named Rehm, who need to learn to work together to survive this world that has already fallen to some catastrophy. Some moves and traversal options could hint at a more metroidvania-style game as well. We do know that it takes place in an interconnected mega-city full of secrets to find. While we don't see any in the trailer, the game will have other characters to meet and stories to follow.

First-person kicker

Nothing beats the feeling of a great kick in video games. Anger Foot cuts out all the fat and is singularly focused on showing just how far kicking can go. It's just as wild and irreverant as that concept sounds, too. Set in "Shit City", you will lace up your shoes to go on a massive kicking spree through various levels to clear out the gangsters. Along with all the new shoes you unlock that each have their own abilities, you do have access to a range of fireamrs, such as pistols, crossbows, and grenade launchers. As wacky as the game looks, it's tough as nails. You need to be on your toes to make it through these levels alive since you can go down in seconds. Anger Foot comes out on PC on July 11.

4 The Crush House

"Reality" TV simulator

As someone who despises the concept of reality TV, I can't wait for The Crush House. You play as Jae, a producer in 1999 who finally gets to work on her favorite show, Crash House. Over the course of multiple seasons you will have to pick which four castmembers will be most appealing to viewers, then go in with the camera to make sure you capture all the drama, romance, and confrontations to keep your ratings up. But don't forget to cut to commercial to make some money to spend on new items for the house to add some variety to the show. It looks like a perfect paraody of reality TV, but hints at something a little darker going on behind the scenes I'm very curious to explore. The Crush House is coming out on August 9 for PC.

5 Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance

DLC for free

Cult of the Lamb isn't new, but this DLC sounds transformative enough to make me want to replay the entire thing. Called the Unholy Alliance, this free DLC adds in a local co-op mode so you and a friend can lead a cult together. Co-op mode does more than just plop a second player into the game, too. It adds minigames, a mechanic for trading weapons, and synergies when fighting back-to-back alongside more tarot cards, relics, buildings, and more. But, with two people, that also means a new character is needed, which is where the Goat is introduced. The Unholy Alliance will release on August 12 for all platforms absolutely free.