Ethernet has been around for nearly as long as home computers have, and the trusty Ethernet port we all know and love, also known as the RJ45 port, has existed since the late 1980s. These days, most people use their Ethernet port to plug their router into their computer for faster networking speeds. If you're playing games online, it's always best to have your PC connected to your router via Ethernet, and the same goes for uploading video content.

However, a router is just one of many things you can plug into an Ethernet port. There are a lot of different devices that can be plugged into your computer's Ethernet port, and there are also gadgets other than your computer that benefit from a wired internet connection. While it's common to connect your computer to your router via Ethernet, there are several options for devices that connect to a network or even a power source via Ethernet. From powering a security camera system to getting a lag-free online gaming experience, here are the devices I almost always plug in via Ethernet.

1 Power over Ethernet (PoE) security cameras

PoE delivers networking and power

Power over Ethernet, or PoE, is a great way to power a device that requires a running network and just a little power. It's an excellent solution for security cameras and landline phone systems, and because of this, you're more likely to see PoE applied in commercial environments. However, with the recent rise in home automation, PoE devices such as security cameras are a great way to save some money on your energy bill while keeping your camera running online at all times.

Having your security cameras run via IP is also a great way to save space.

PoE allows you to remotely control shutting off and turning on devices without multiple cables running like you would need with an AC-brick-powered device. This means you can reap great energy savings by choosing when to shut down your PoE-powered devices. Having your security cameras run via IP is also a great way to save space. Security cameras that are backed up to hard drives require immense amounts of storage space, but with an IP security camera, you can have your security camera backed up to a cloud server instead.

2 Voice-over-IP Phones

Bring the office quality phone to your home office

You can also use PoE to run a Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol (VOIP) phone in your house. While this may seem a little extra, it's a great solution if you work from home and make several calls daily. Not only will you sound crisp and clear on every phone call, but you'll be able to easily place calls on hold or transfer calls to other numbers over your internet connection via Ethernet.

This means you don't need a landline phone in your house for work. One of the notable benefits of a VOIP phone is that you can take it on the go during trips. Having a VOIP phone in your house can completely improve your work-from-home experience, blurring the line between the home office and the office.

3 NAS devices

Connect your NAS directly to your PC

While connecting your NAS to your PC via a router or switch is common, did you know you could connect your NAS directly to your PC via an Ethernet cable? Connecting a NAS directly to your PC with a static IP address can boost its performance and give you tighter security, but it comes with the downside of not allowing your NAS to interact with all of your devices, as it will only be able to connect with your PC.

If you want your NAS to be accessed from multiple devices, you should consider connecting it with an Ethernet cable to your router or using a dedicated switch.

4 Set up a MoCA network in your house

Ethernet over coaxial for a stable internet connection for consoles and more

If you have coaxial outlets in your house or apartment, you can use them to pass an internet signal. I used to live in a two-floor duplex-style apartment where the router was situated downstairs, and using MoCA was the most cost-efficient way for my roommates and me to get a stable internet connection upstairs without buying new routers or worrying about Wi-Fi extenders.

MoCA adapters have Ethernet ports, allowing you to pull nearly the same amount of data from your router as if you were directly connected via Ethernet. You'll need at least two adapters since one needs to be connected to your router.

5 Smart TVs and gaming consoles

When watching in 4K, Ethernet is a must

Now that 4K streaming has come to platforms like Apple TV , Netflix , and Max , there's never been a better time to connect your TV to Ethernet. Nothing entirely breaks the immersion in a great movie more than the stream dropping from 4K quality to 480p. What might be even worse is a scene cut out altogether and buffering.

You'll experience less lag and a faster download speed with a PS5 or Xbox One plugged directly into Ethernet rather than connected over Wi-Fi.

I connect my smart TV to my network via Ethernet to prevent this issue. It helps that my router set-up is in my living room, so I don't have to run a cable that far. If your router is far from your TV, you could also connect it to a MoCA connection via Ethernet, but keep in mind that this will not give you the same quality as if it was plugged directly into your home router. The same applies to gaming consoles as well. You'll experience less lag and a faster download speed with a PS5 or Xbox One plugged directly into Ethernet rather than connected over Wi-Fi.

6 Connect to another PC

Transfer files with ease

If you need to transfer large files between two computers, why not use an Ethernet cable? Usually, you connect multiple PCs to your router, but by connecting two computers with an Ethernet cable, you can transfer files at whatever speed the cable you're using is rated for. Most Ethernet ports now support a feature called AUTO-MDIX, which allows the port to detect and adjust the speed of the Ethernet cable connected, making sure you have the best connection every time.

I've used this method to transfer images and video files from an old computer to a new one, and it saves an immense amount of time compared to wirelessly transferring or backing everything onto external drives. If you have a large drive filled with 4K videos, transferring those files will take a lot of time. Using an Ethernet cable connected between two computers can make this process faster.

FAQ

Q: Which Ethernet cable should I get?

One of the best features of Ethernet is its backward compatibility. Right now, the highest maximum Ethernet rating for consumers is Cat8, which provides 40 Gbps of data transfer speed. It's a good idea to buy a Cat8 cable because it will work on any prior Ethernet standard, but you'll also be ready for Cat8 routers, switches, and ports.

Q: How much faster is Ethernet over Wi-Fi?

Generally speaking, Ethernet is faster than Wi-Fi. Since your device is directly connected to your router via Ethernet, you'll experience faster speeds and a more reliable average download speed when using Ethernet.