Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is underway, and we've compiled a list of our top picks from the October sales event.

At Pocket-lint, we review the latest tech devices as soon as they're released (and often even before). So, scouring Amazon for the top deals on these devices during Prime Day is a treat - at least for me, if not for everyone. In our search, we've come across fantastic deals on products that impressed us during our hands-on reviews, such as the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro, the GoPro Hero 10, and the Amazon Fire Max 11.

Check out all of our favorite deals on reviewed devices below and be sure to follow the links to our products reviews, so you can see just why we loved these devices.

Best Prime Day deals on our favorite devices

Google Pixel 7a $400 $500 Save $100 The Google Pixel 7a gives you flagship power and the always impressive Pixel camera in an affordable package. After our review, our only complaint about the Pixel 7a was that it was a little expensive. Prime Day has solved that problem for us. $400 at Amazon

Read the review: Google Pixel 7a: Mid-range might

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $189 $250 Save $61 We absolutely loved Apple's second generation AirPods Pro when we went hands-on. They offer superior noise cancelation, the touch sensor on the stem for volume control, and they come with Apple's new H1 chip built-in. $189 at Amazon

Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro 2: Blissful silence

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 $500 $750 Save $250 Despite our initial confusion about putting formaldehyde in the name of an air purifier, we quickly grew to love this do-it-all smart fan with awesome features from Dyson. The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde uses a HEPA H13 filter system and works to remove all traces of formaldehyde in your home. $500 at Amazon

Read the review: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde: A smart fan for all seasons

GoPro HERO 10 $250 $450 Save $200 Our review called the GoPro Hero 10 the best action camera money can buy, and now you can buy it for a lot less money as a part of Prime Day.The image quality is as good you'll find from any action camera and added frame rates will let you create sick slow motion shots. $250 at Amazon

Read the review: GoPro Hero 10 Black: It's the inside that counts

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $95 $140 Save $45 We loved the Kindle Paperwhite's larger display screen, appealing design, and long-lasting battery when we reviewed it, as well as the addition of the USB-c port for charging. It's currently 32 percent off for Prime Day. $95 at Amazon

Read the review: Kindle Paperwhite (2021): Still the best e-reader

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $200 $280 Save $80 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are one of our favorite sets of noise-canceling ear buds. They provide great sound and have six hours of battery life, with another 20 hours in the charging case. They are currently marked down 29 percent for Prime Day. $200 at Amazon

Read the review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: The sound of silence

Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 We called the Fire Max 11 Amazon's best tablet after we went hands-on with it thanks to its bigger 11-inch display, a new fingerprint sensor, and an improved design over cheaper Amazon tablets. You can currently get the Fire Max for 35 per cent off as a part of Prime Day. $150 at Amazon

Read the review: Amazon Fire Max 11: Amazon's best tablet yet

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also called October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event occurring on October 10 and October 11, 2023. It's when Amazon provides Prime members with a plethora of limited-time deals on products, including tech. During these days, members can access new deals every few minutes. The event one of Amazon's ways of appreciating and rewarding its loyal Prime subscribers by offering them exclusive deals.

