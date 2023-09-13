Devialet has announced its second pair of true wireless headphones, the Devialet Gemini II.

The second-generation buds, following on from 2021's original Gemini buds, launch with Devialet's new Adaptive Noise Cancellation, which dynamically adjusts the level of noise cancellation to suit the shape of your ear - ensuring you get the best performance no matter where you are.

This is supported by a hybrid dual-microphone setup and digital filters that use the company's IDC (Internal Delay Compensation) technology. Devialet says this should help to boost noise cancellation performance, particularly at those trickier higher frequencies, by fixing the internal delay created by a noise cancellation loop.

Also new in the Gemini II is Devialet's AWR (Active Wind Reduction), which tackles the effect of pesky wind noise on your listening experience. It does this by wrapping each of the embedded microphones in an anti-wind material, while also shielding the microphone membrane from any wind that blows on the surface of the earbud.

This is helped along on the software side by Devialet's wind-detection algorithms, which will cleverly control Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Transparency intensity according to what's going on in your surrounding environment.

Devialet

This shouldn't just impact on sound quality for music, but also make voice calls clearer too, with new bone conduction sensors able to more clearly understand when you're talking, to support the beam-forming mics and anti-wind tech to work harder to make your voice heard.

Running the show to deliver Devialet's iconic sound in a miniature form factor is a brand-new custom 10mm titanium-coated driver. It will support aptX codecs for improved sound quality, and deliver Bluetooth 5.2 with a multipoint connection for up to two devices.

You can expect IPX4 water resistance, new touch controls that can be customised within the accompanying control app and a battery life of five hours from a single charge, up to 22 hours with the charging case.

This is all supported on the outside by a delicate and more ergonomic design, developed following significant research into the structure of the human ear.

From its results, Devialet is promising stability and comfort in the ear above all else, with four differently sized ear tips for a perfect fit.

The design refinement doesn't stop at the buds though, with a welcome new slimmer charging case that slips into pockets all the more easily - a sticking point we found with the last generation in our review.

The Gemini II will launch in a choice of Matte Black and Iconic White, with the option to indulge in Devialet's fancier - and pricier - Opéra de Paris edition.

Devialet/Pocket-lint

As part of the company's five-year partnership with the iconic French institution, the Gemini II also offers an option for 24-carat golf plating on its case and earbuds, for those that are looking for a little extra je ne sais quoi.

Expect a significant uplift in price if you do though - the Matte Black and Iconic White versions are available now for $450/£399, while the Opéra de Paris edition will set you back an eye-watering $650/£599.