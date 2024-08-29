The Denvix Portable Air Compressor is a versatile, multi-functional tool for emergencies.

It serves as an air compressor, power bank, and flashlight in one compact device.

User-friendly features like auto shut-off and a large display make it convenient for various tasks.

Getting a flat, whether it's on your car, bike, or even a soccer ball, is, at best, a nuisance. But it can also be dangerous and incredibly stressful. At home, an air compressor or bike pump are the most common solutions, though both can be relatively bulky, while air compressors are cumbersome and loud. Plus, finding an air compressor at a gas station can be very unreliable when out and about. Enter the Denvix Portable Air Compressor. Thanks to its compact form factor, this smart product allows you to fill up tires, and just about anything else that may need air on the go.

The Denvix Portable Air Compressor does more than just air tires and balls, though. It is a unique, multipurpose device with a flashlight and power bank functionality, making it worthwhile to keep in your car or garage at all times. I've been putting it through its paces, testing all of its functions, and have been very impressed.

Editor's choice Denvix Portable Air Compressor The Denvix Portable Air Compressor is a unique multi-purpose device that offers a multi-mode flashlight, power bank features, and smart air compressor abilities. The large display makes it easy to see what pressure your item is at, and the auto shut-off keeps you from overfilling. It even comes with adapter tips for bikes, balls, balloons, pool toys, and more. Pros Comes with a nice case to hold all the accessories

Compact and portable

Display is large, bright, and easy to read

Multiple modes and adapters for different items

Multi-function design is very handy

Automatically stops filling at designated PSI Cons Hose gets hot

Hose is a little challenging to attach to the device $100 at Amazon $100 at eBay

Price, availability, and specs

The Denvix Portable Air Compressor is available from Amazon, eBay, and the Denvix website for $99.99.

Denvix Portable Air Compressor Brand Denvix Battery 15000 mAh Weight ‎2.65 lbs Dimensions ‎3.1 x 2.2 x 7.5 in Input USB-C Charging Time 1 hour with 45W charger, and 2 hours with 25W charger Package Includes Portable air compressor, case, hose, 4 adapter tips, USB-C charging cable, car charger Expand

What I liked about the Denvix Portable Air Compressor

Multi-purpose design is always a win

One of the reasons I love the Denvix Portable Air Compressor so much is that it serves as more than just a portable air compressor.

These days, it seems like we need a special tool or piece of technology for just about everything, so any time I see a multi-functional product, I get excited. One of the reasons I love the Denvix Portable Air Compressor so much is that it serves as more than just a portable air compressor. It also features a bright, multi-mode flashlight and functions as a power bank. All those different features make it a great item to have on hand for emergency situations, and I'm especially glad to have it as we hit the peak part of hurricane season in Florida.

The flashlight offers four different modes, including two brightness levels of the white light modes, a yellow light, and a red strobe. The brightest setting is plenty bright for working on your car at night or illuminating a small room, while the yellow light is soft enough to use in a tent before bed. The red strobe gives me some extra piece of mind if I need to pull over to fill my tire on the side of the road at night. The flashlight alone ticks a lot of boxes for multifunctionality, making it ideal for car camping, power outages at home, or working on my car.

Close

As a new Florida resident, I've been hoarding power banks just in case we need them because of a bad hurricane. The Denvix also serves as a power bank, so now I have another option in my emergency toolkit. It features a USB-A and USB-C port, so I can charge two things simultaneously. Denvix says the 15000 mAh battery is enough to charge an iPhone 4 times or a MacBook Air once. I haven't had time to test it that much, but I was able to charge my mirrorless camera and phone simultaneously, both of which had around 50% battery when I plugged them in. After topping off both devices in around an hour and a half, the Denvix battery was only down by 30%, which is quite impressive.

After topping off both devices in around an hour and a half, the Denvix battery was only down by 30%, which is quite impressive.

The large-capacity battery also means that it can pump up a lot of things before you need to charge the device. Denvix says it will pump seven vehicle tires, 22 motorcycles, 31 bicycles, and 154 balls. I topped up my bike tires before a ride, and the battery only went down 1%. When it does need charging, it comes with a PD&QC cigarette lighter adapter, so you can even charge it in the car. It hasn't run out of battery during my testing so I haven't had a chance to see how long it takes to recharge, but Denvix says it can recharge in an hour with a 45W charger or two hours with a 25W charger.