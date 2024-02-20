Key Takeaways Dell released new XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops with AI acceleration and Intel Core Ultra processors.

XPS 13 is the cheapest at $1,399.99, while the higher-priced XPS 14 & 16 offer larger screens and enhanced specs.

XPS 16, the largest model, starts at $1,899.99 and features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for gaming.

Aside from Apple's beloved MacBook line, few laptops are as cherished as the Dell XPS 13. Dell has announced the availability of its latest XPS laptops in three sizes, all of them with AI acceleration. The new hardware was revealed at CES 2024. Each new laptop size comes with Intel Core Ultra processors, designed to offer plenty of processing power outside the AI buzzword.

Each of the three sizes comes in similar configurations as far as specs, so it will mostly be about choosing the correct screen size and price for your needs.

Dell offers the latest XPS laptops in the beloved XPS 13 model and its portable 13-inch display. The company also has an XPS 14 and XPS 16, rounding out the line for laptop shoppers seeking more extensive displays at a higher price.

The XPS 13 is the cheapest model, with a starting price of $1,399.99. Later, the company will offer the XPS 13 in an entry-level configuration for $1,299, though it didn't say exactly when that model would come along. As you might expect, Dell is touting the sleek size of this model, and the numbers are impressive, with it being only 2.6 pounds and 14.8mm thin.

The XPS 14 is the next step-up in terms of size and comes with up to a 14.5-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge non-touch display on the base model. The starting price jumps to $1,699.99 for the bigger model, but it's not just a larger screen that separates the models, as it does feature more powerful specs. The lowest processor model offered on the XPS 14 is the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H processor, whereas the XPS 13 is available with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. The base model XPS 13 also comes with as little as 8GB of RAM, and the XPS 14 has a minimum of 16GB of RAM.

The main event is the XPS 16, which is the largest model of the three and comes with a starting price of $1,899.99. Like the XPS 14, the base model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H and 16GB of RAM. The XPS 14 and XPS 16 can also be configured with dedicated graphics cards, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for high-end gaming.

All three XPS laptop models are available starting from today except for the cheapest configuration of the XPS 13, which is set to come out at a later time.