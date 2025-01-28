Summary Dell's latest XPS 13 is a laptop PC that's as stylish as it is capable.

The XPS 13 ships with Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processor, which offers major efficiency gains over previous generation chips.

Dell's XPS 13 offers a unique product design that differentiates itself from the standard notebook PC template.

Dell has been an active player in the computing industry for decades, and over time the company has developed and released a vast array of PCs. The company's premium XPS series has proven particularly successful in recent years, owing to the line's focus on high-end build quality, powerful internal components, and quirky-yet-endearing design considerations.

Now, Dell has retooled its unique XPS 13 notebook to include Intel's latest processing package on the inside -- a variant of its Core Ultra Series 2 chip. Is the one-two punch of 'Intel Inside' and an unorthodox physical design enough to make the new XPS 13 a winner? I put the laptop through its paces to find out.

Includes presence sensing tech

Unique and recognizable design Haptic trackpad isn't the best out there

Fairly light on port selection

Price, availability, and specs

As far as premium 13-inch laptops go, the Dell XPS 13 fits right in with its peers. The device is slim and compact, with dimensions of 0.60 x 11.62 x 7.84-inches (15.30 x 295.30 x 199.10 mm). It's also nice and lightweight, tipping the scales at 2.70 lbs (1.22 kg).