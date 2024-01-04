Key Takeaways Dell announces three new laptops, XPS 13, 14, and 16, with a futuristic design.

The new laptops feature InfinityEdge panels with OLED touch options and high-resolution displays.

Pricing starts at $1,299 for XPS 13, $1,699 for XPS 14, and $1,899 for XPS 16, but can increase with added RAM and upgraded GPU.

Following the news that Microsoft is bringing a brand-new Copilot key to computers running Windows 11 Dell is here to announce three new laptops, all sporting the special key. The Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 models have been preannounced ahead of the CES 2024 event that kicks off this weekend and all three of them will be "available soon."

Thankfully, the release date is the only fuzzy thing about this announcement with prices and specifications already confirmed. All three new models certainly look great with what Dell is calling a "futuristic design," with each laptop built from CNC-machined aluminum. Graphite and Platinum colors will be offered, but as ever it's what's going on inside that counts.

Performance to match those looks

In announcing the new XPS models, Dell's press release is keen to make sure everyone is aware that these laptops don't just look great — they're built to perform, too. "Each new XPS laptop features InfinityEdge panels with OLED touch options, variable refresh rates, high-resolution options, stunning color and Dolby Vision® for rich detail," the press release explains, adding that "the new portfolio boasts an exceptional audio experience starting with a quad speaker design, support for Dolby Atmos® immersive audio and 3D stereo surround from MaxxAudio® Pro by Waves. Plus, the new intelligent FHD 1080p webcam provides crystal clear video calls."

Drilling down, the new XPS 16 and XPS 14 models feature 16- and 14-inch displays, respectively, with the former sporting all the latest g the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. That means that you can expect up to a GeForce RTX 4070 at the high end, with Dell saying that the machine is its most powerful XPS to date.

The smaller XPS 14 is designed to offer a combination of power and portability and will come with optional GeForce RTX GPUs (maxing out at an RTX 4050) with an eye on ensuring that battery life isn't impacted. Both the 16- and 14-inch models can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, while their displays support a 1920x1200 resolution.

As for the refreshed XPS 13, replacing the XPS 13 Plus, it packs three display options (including FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K+ OLED touch) and CPUs up to and including an Intel Core Ultra 7. RAM tops out at 64GB again while imagery is handled by an Intel Arc graphics solution.

In terms of pricing, the XPS 13 start at $1,299 while the XPS 14 jumps to $1,699. The XPS 16 kicks off at $1,899 but those prices are sure to jump up pretty quickly when you start adding more RAM and upgrading the GPU. We can surely expect to learn more as CES rocks on next week.