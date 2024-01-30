Key Takeaways Dell announced two new work headsets with AI features and active noise cancellation for productive virtual meetings.

The Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset has up to 78 hours of battery life and an optional fast-charging dock.

The AI-driven microphone filters out background noise, and smart sensors automatically mute the microphone when the headset is removed.

The Dell brand is synonymous with desktop and laptop computers, but the company makes plenty of other tech products. It just announced two new work headsets with attached microphones packed with AI features and active noise cancelation. If you are stuck in virtual meetings all day, you might as well do it with a comfortable headset that looks and sounds good.

Dell's new wireless and wired ANC work headsets

The main focus of these two new headsets is productivity. They're designed to block out distractions while you get work done. Leading the charge is the Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset (WL5024), and bringing up the rear (though still sounding like a solid headset) is the Dell Pro Wired ANC Headset, which has most of the same features but with a wired design.

The Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset features crucial active noise cancelation and up to 78 hours of battery life so that you can use it through multiple work shifts. An optional fast-charging dock supports that battery life, offering 8 hours of power in 15 minutes. This should let you get some juice during a break and return to work without missing a beat. Conversely, the Dell Pro Wired ANC Headset has the same ANC feature, but it's wired, so there's no need to worry about battery life.

The microphone is where the AI comes into play. Dell says the AI-driven noise cancellation microphones pick up and filter out background noises, making you sound clear to the people you're talking to. If you've ever had dogs, coworkers, or anyone else making a lot of noise while you're in an important meeting, you know how important blocking those sounds is. It appears that these headsets will do a great job of that. Both the wireless and wired variants have an AI-driven microphone.

Another helpful feature is the sensors that detect when you remove the headset and automatically mute the microphone. This could be a lifesaver if you need to have a quick off-call conversation that you'd rather not have the entire population of the meeting overhear.

Dell seems to have put some effort into comfort, which is crucial if you will be wearing the headset all day. The company uses a soft leatherette headband and ear cushions that should feel good on your ears and head even during long shifts.

Dell Pro Wireless and Wired ANC Headset price and availability

Both headsets will be available starting today, January 30. You can grab the pricier Dell Pro Wired ANC Headset for $230, while the cheaper wired version is $110. The fast charging stand, which doesn't come with the headset, is also available now for $50.

