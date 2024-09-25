This article is sponsored by Degrii. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner is revolutionising pool maintenance with its Intelligent 3D Path Planning technology, transforming the way pools are cleaned and maintained. Gone are the days of random, inefficient cleaning patterns or manual intervention when your pool cleaner gets stuck.

With cutting-edge technology and smart navigation systems, the Zima Pro ensures every inch of your pool is meticulously cleaned—no matter its shape, size, or obstacles.

Whether you're a homeowner looking for a hassle-free way to maintain your pool or managing a commercial facility that requires pristine conditions, Degrii Zima Pro is designed to make your life easier.

Advanced 3D navigation: Precision mapping

The cornerstone of the Degrii Zima Pro’s efficiency lies in its 3D navigation technology, which creates a detailed, accurate map of your pool. Unlike traditional pool cleaners that follow a set pattern, the Zima Pro uses precision mapping to recognize the pool’s layout, including steps, ledges, slopes, and other obstacles.

Imagine you have a pool with multiple levels, sharp angles, or ledges. Many cleaners miss spots or repeatedly get stuck in corners in such a pool. The Zima Pro's 3D navigation ensures that even in complex designs, the cleaner can navigate these challenging areas with ease, delivering thorough results every time.

If you're managing a commercial pool, the precision navigation helps maintain a flawless appearance, impressing your guests with consistently clean water and surroundings.

Dynamic path optimisation: Efficient coverage

Degrii

One of the standout features of the Zima Pro is its dynamic path optimisation. The Intelligent 3D Path Planning system continuously analyzes your pool’s shape, size, and debris present to create the most efficient cleaning route. Instead of following a rigid pre-programmed pattern, it adapts in real-time, optimising its path to ensure maximum coverage.

If you’re hosting a pool party on a windy day, debris, leaves, and dust will likely constantly fall into the pool, creating uneven areas of dirt and waste. The Zima Pro’s dynamic path optimisation means it can quickly detect which areas need more attention and adjust its cleaning route accordingly. Instead of wasting time covering areas that don’t need additional cleaning, it focuses on spots where debris has accumulated. This not only saves time but also ensures your pool is clean and ready for your next swim in record time.

Smart obstacle avoidance: Enhanced navigation

Equipped with advanced sensors, the Zima Pro’s obstacle avoidance system prevents it from bumping into walls, getting tangled in pool ladders, or missing spots due to physical barriers. Whether your pool has built-in features like stairs or decorative elements like fountains, the Zima Pro smoothly navigates around them, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning.

Picture a pool with underwater steps or decorative elements like waterfalls or jets. These features can cause traditional cleaners to get stuck or miss large areas of the pool. With the Zima Pro’s smart obstacle avoidance, you can relax knowing that the cleaner will navigate around these obstacles without manual intervention.

This is especially useful for commercial pool operators who want to ensure every pool corner is sparkling clean, without having to constantly check on the cleaner’s progress.

Comprehensive cleaning strategy: Holistic approach

Degrii

The Intelligent 3D Path Planning technology doesn’t just help the Zima Pro navigate your pool efficiently; it also integrates with the cleaner’s five customizable cleaning modes. From cleaning the pool floor to scrubbing the walls and waterline, the Zima Pro ensures that each cleaning mode is applied in the most effective manner. This holistic approach means the cleaner adjusts based on the pool’s layout, ensuring no area is overlooked.

If you have a pool that collects grime along the waterline or dirt in the corners, you can rely on the Zima Pro’s comprehensive cleaning strategy. For example, the waterline cleaning mode will focus on those stubborn areas, while the wall mode will ensure vertical surfaces are spotless. This tailored cleaning experience ensures that whether you're preparing your pool for a summer barbecue or just daily use, it’s always in pristine condition.

Benefits of intelligent 3D path planning

Enhanced cleaning precision

The Intelligent 3D Path Planning ensures that every corner and surface of your pool is cleaned thoroughly. From hard-to-reach spots like tight corners to larger flat surfaces, this precision navigation technology ensures no spot is missed.

Think about traditional cleaners that often leave corners dirty or fail to reach under benches or steps. With the Zima Pro’s enhanced precision, even those neglected areas are cleaned, ensuring a sparkling pool from top to bottom.

Optimised cleaning time

By dynamically adjusting its path, the Zima Pro reduces cleaning time without sacrificing thoroughness. The cleaner spends less time retracing its steps or getting stuck in the same areas, maximizing efficiency and leaving your pool spotless in less time.

You can set it to clean while you’re at work, and by the time you return, your pool is ready for a refreshing dip.

Reduced manual intervention

Thanks to its advanced obstacle avoidance and efficient navigation, the Zima Pro requires minimal manual intervention. Say goodbye to untangling cords, retrieving stuck cleaners, or manually directing the cleaner to areas it missed.

If you’re someone who loves lounging by the pool but dreads the effort required to maintain it, the Zima Pro takes that burden off your hands. You don’t have to worry about babysitting the cleaner or performing touch-ups once it’s done. It’s the perfect hands-off solution for those who prefer spending time enjoying their pool, not cleaning it.

Adaptability to complex pool designs

Whether your pool features sharp angles, multiple levels, varying depths, or built-in obstacles, the Zima Pro’s 3D Path Planning technology ensures it can handle even the most complex designs. This adaptability means the cleaner works just as efficiently in small residential pools as it does in large, intricately designed commercial pools.

A new era in pool maintenance

The Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner’s Intelligent 3D Path Planning sets it apart as a true innovator in pool maintenance technology. By using precision mapping, dynamic path optimisation, and smart obstacle avoidance, it guarantees a cleaner, more efficient pool cleaning experience.

If you’re ready to revolutionise the way you maintain your pool, the Degrii Zima Pro is the ultimate choice. Its intelligent design and cutting-edge features ensure that your pool is not just clean but immaculate—all without the hassle of traditional pool cleaners.