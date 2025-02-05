Summary DeepSeek is a ChatGPT and Gemini alternative that's free and fast.

All you need to start is to create an account or connect to an existing Apple or Google account.

The AI chatbot works well, but is still prone to errors and has some potentially concerning privacy issues.

The AI landscape in the US and large parts of the rest of the world has been dominated by ChatGPT , Claude, and Gemini. Not only do these AI assistants represent the cutting edge when it comes to large language models, they're also the closest most companies have come to turning AI into an actual product. It's only natural that they're popular.

Until that hegemony was upset by DeepSeek. The free AI chatbot didn't technically debut in 2025 -- DeepSeek launched in 2023 and released its V3 model in December 2024 -- but the introduction of a free mobile app alongside an impressive open source reasoning model called DeepThink R1 has suddenly made DeepSeek a direct competitor to OpenAI. Not only is DeepSeek's AI open source, it appears to match OpenAI's GPT-4o and o1 reasoning model in terms of speed and accuracy, and it reportedly costs a fraction of the cost to train and run. DeepSeek doesn't have some of the flashier features of its competitors, but the fact it's free to use greatly outweighs any of those missing pieces. Here's how you can try DeepSeek for yourself, and what you should consider if you do.

DeepSeek DeepSeek is a new AI chatbot that looks to rival's ChatGPT abilities at a fraction of the cost. The app is available for free on the App Store and Play Store. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

How to use DeepSeek to replace ChatGPT or Gemini

The mobile app and website offer a similar suite of features

Currently, the DeepSeek app is free to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and free to use on DeepSeek's website. You technically have to create an account to use the service, and you might have to deal with an outage that prevents you from using DeepSeel because of the increased demand, but those are the only real obstacles.

DeepSeek lets you create an account from scratch or use an existing account from Apple and Google. Like any online account, you should consider what your information might be used for before you sign up: