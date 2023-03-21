Ecovacs' newly launched Deebot T10 Omni, with its futuristic technologies, might prove to be the best robot vacuum for your home.

The advantages of smart home gadgets like robotic vacuum cleaners are no secret. First, you don't have to do the cleaning yourself. You can clean more frequently instead of making it a weekly chore. Moreover, advanced technologies ensure precise mapping of your home and leave no areas dirty. Also, a robotic vacuum cleaner can clean hard-to-reach places such as under a low bed.

Now picture this: you are relaxing on your living room couch, sipping your favourite beverage, or watching the latest web series with your loved ones. All this while, your house is getting cleaned to a spick and span state without you lifting a finger. That's the superior hands-free cleaning experience you enjoy with the Deebot T10 Omni - a new generation of all-in-one AI-powered Deebot from Ecovacs.

Ecovacs

Deebot T10 Omni: The future of hands-free cleaning

Ecovacs is the leading producer of the number one selling robotic vacuum and mop globally. With Deebot T10 Omni, Ecovacs brings innovative technology and AI advancements to its T-Series, including some award-winning and premium features of its flagship Deebot X1 Omni. Let us explore them and see how the Deebot T10 Omni would make the best choice for your home cleaning needs.

Just say "OK, Yiko" to control and clean hands-free

You don't need a phone or third-party smart speakers to control the Deebot T10 Omni. Yiko (Pronounced Ee-koh) is the first-of-its-kind AI voice assistant that lets you voice control the Deebot T10 Omni to map your home, do the cleaning, and more.

Just activate the voice assistant by saying “OK, Yiko” and command it to perform real-time cleaning like Auto Clean, Designated Room, Designated Area, or Designated Furniture Cleaning. You can also command Yiko to take the Deebot to its docking station, Auto Clean itself, and Auto Empty the dustbin too. Moreover, Yiko can control the settings, check the Deebot status, learn more as you use it, and even follow your voice to do the cleaning.

Ensure the deepest (mopping) clean With Ozmo Turbo 2.0

Deebot T10 Omni's Ozmo Turbo 2.0 will wipe away your worries about removing tough stains. While most vacuum mops in the market have a flat mopping pad, this one-for-all-cleaning system features two round mopping pads that rotate at 180 RPM. So not only do these spinning mop pads cover more surface area, their strong circular motion with the powerful downward-directed force removes challenging stains, including tough coffee marks. It is effective on textured or uneven surfaces too, such as textured stone, porcelain, and hardwood.

Ecovacs

Easily clean hard-to-reach areas with the 4-stage cleaning system

You'll never have a spot left dirty with Deebot T10 Omni's 4-stage cleaning system.

First, there are robust dual-side brushes for sweeping even hard-to-reach places. Then you have the floating main brush rolling to get debris and dirt. Thirdly, the Ozmo Turbo 2.0 rotating spin mopping system removes stubborn stains. Plus, the 5000Pa suction power effectively vacuums dust off both hard floors and carpets.

So no more worries about any mess caused by accidental spills and drops in your home and kitchen floor.

Enjoy accurate cleaning with TrueMapping

Deebot T10 Omni can learn and map your home's layout quickly and accurately. The TrueMapping 2.0 technology features dToF depth sensors that accurately scan and generate the most efficient cleaning paths. The LIDAR laser technology, which also powers self-driving cars precisely maps the floor in seconds. You can get your home mapped in 6 minutes.

With that done, you can program the Deebot T10 Omni to clean specific areas, and it also knows how to avoid certain areas. Yes, unlike any haphazard cleaning, TrueMapping 2.0 guarantees systematic and precise cleaning that ensures no missed spots.

Ensure uninterrupted cleaning with AIVI 3.0 obstacle avoidance

Forget the fears of accidental bumps or cleaning getting stopped. Artificial intelligence and computer vision or AIVI 3.0, uses intelligent recognition to automatically identify up to 30 common household obstacles and objects like slippers and books. Yes, the Deebot T10 Omni cleans around your real-world clutter without mishaps.

Moreover, the Starlight camera with two-way voice communication doubles up as a pet and home monitor.

Auto-clean, auto-empty, and auto-dry with the all-in-one Omni Station

After the cleaning is done, command the Deebot T10 Omni to head to its All-In-One OMNI station.

When the Deebot enters the station, the auto-empty function empties the dustbin. The three-litre disposable dust bag inside holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris so you don't have to clean it frequently.

Ecovacs

Then, auto-cleaning with cool water begins. It cleans the mops in a motion that simulates hand-washing to effectively remove and clean dirty water. Finally, the auto hot air drying dries the mops in two hours to make your Deebot T10 Omni ready for its next cleaning.

Make a smarter choice with the Deebot T10 Omni

Thoughtful technology, the power of advanced AI, elegant design, and innovative features make the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni the smart choice for the modern home. Moreover, besides a more advanced AIVI and an Auto Water Refill feature, you get almost the same experience as the flagship Deebot X1 Omni.

The TÜV Certified Deebot T10 Omni is available from today on Amazon for only $899.99, as well as Amazon Canada for $1249, until March 30. Plus, if you're one of the first 300 customers, you also get an extra accessories kit, including one set of the buddy kit, one set of mopping pads, and one set of the dustbag - worth almost $150.

So grab it now. After the launch period, the Deebot T10 Omni will only be available at its original price of $1199.99.