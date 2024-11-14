Key Takeaways Google's Gemini AI assistant is now available as a standalone iPhone app on the Apple App Store.

Google's flagship AI assistant, Gemini , is now officially available as a standalone application in Apple's App Store. The search giant's home-grown AI technology first debuted on the iPhone within the Google app, but Apple users can now access the chatbot platform via this new purpose-built interface.

Google's publishing of the Gemini app on iPhone comes months after its Android-based equivalent first hit the Google Play Store. Serving as the company's next-generation AI platform, Gemini is set to eventually replace Google Assistant entirely.

At first glance, the iPhone version appears similar to its Android counterpart -- the interface is dominated by a main chat window, which allows you to make search queries via voice, text, or images.

The app also provides access to Google's Gemini Live service , which was previously only available on Android handsets. Gemini Live provides a more conversational and voice-based interactivity model for communicating with the AI assistant, and it was first launched alongside the Pixel 9 series back in August.

Google pushes forward with Gemini

Google's new AI supersedes the older Google Assistant app

Google has been working hard to bring its Gemini AI to the forefront of consumer tech. Over the past several months, we've seen the company aggressively market Gemini and integrate it deeper into the Android operating system. Google's Pixel 9 series was first to market with the more advanced Gemini Live service, but it now appears that the feature is set for a broader roll-out across platforms and devices.

The older Google Assistant AI application is also still available for download on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store, and it's unclear how long this will remain the case. Assistant still maintains a leg up on Gemini regarding certain on-device queries, such as opening applications or changing system settings. Of course, considering Apple's stringent third-party app restrictions, most of these Assistant advantages are ultimately lost in translation on the iPhone.

On a personal note, I've been quite fond of Microsoft's dedicated Copilot app for iPhone, which recently received a major design overhaul. I find Google's new Gemini app to look and feel somewhat clinical in comparison, though from an AI perspective, both apps offer a first-rate experience. With the upcoming ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 , as well as the growing collection of AI-focused experiences on the App Store, the iPhone is shaping up to be an AI powerhouse going into 2025.