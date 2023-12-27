Garmin Instinct 2 Solar $300 $400 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a fantastic choice for rugged, adventure smartwatches, especially since it can withstand bumps and falls and can charge up while you walk outdoors. It's a great option for anyone who loves spending time in nature, and it's from a favorite and trusted brand for outdoor wearables, Garmin. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Garmin

New year, new you, right? If your plans for the new year involve spending a lot more time out and about, whether just enjoying nature more or taking on various sports, then a sneaky way to ensure you stick to your plans by making a purchase to keep you motivated and track your efforts. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an ideal wearable device for any sports-lover, and it's now $100 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Garmin site itself, bringing the total price down to $300.

Why we think the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a good investment

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the optimal watch for outdoor enthusiasts. With its solar charging capabilities, there's no need to worry about running out of battery in the middle of a hike or camping trip. Not only that, but it's also incredibly durable and can withstand extreme temperatures, slips and bumps, and even dip into the water to cool off during hot summers. Meaning, it's suitable for activities such as mountaineering, skiing, and scuba diving.

One feature that we found useful during testing was the health and fitness tracking. The watch can monitor your heart rate, stress levels, and even blood oxygen levels. It also has preloaded activity profiles for a wide variety of sports and exercises, so no matter what favorite exercise you'd like to track, Garmin has likely thought of it.

While these are all nice, we know you'll appreciate even more the features you'll actually use on a daily basis, such as getting notifications from your smartphone, controlling music playback, and even making contactless payments using Garmin Pay.

If you are already planning exciting trips next year, exploring new places, you should know the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar has excellent navigation capabilities. It comes with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo positioning systems, and also comes with preloaded topographic maps. The watch also has a feature that shows the best routes for running or cycling, taking into account factors such as elevation and terrain.

Overall, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an impressive watch that caters to those with an active lifestyle. Its rugged design, solar charging, and advanced features make it the perfect companion for outdoor activities and workouts alike. And with its current discount, it's a total steal.