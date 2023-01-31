This game can be scary, but our quick tips could help you out.

Dead Space is a terrific bit of horror gaming fun - it looks extremely gorgeous, and sounds like nothing else we've played recently.

However, for those who haven't played the original, there are a few gameplay systems to get used to, with plenty of mechanics to learn. Here are some quick tips to help you have a more fruitful time in Dead Space, especially early on.

Cut off their limbs

It's one of the most iconic in-game tips ever, scrawled in blood on a wall early on, but in case you missed it - you won't get far in Dead Space unless you're shooting the limbs off necromorphs as they approach you.

This damages them more but also cripples them to make it harder for them to overwhelm you. In particular, shooting the legs out from under walking enemies is a must.

Pay attention to your suit

Dead Space pioneered the old idea that your health bar and other details don't have to be imposed on your screen - key details are actually included right there on Isaac's suit.

His back has a vertical health bar that you need to pay attention to, alongside a little circular dial that clues you in on how much Stasis energy you have left, another key resource.

Use your storage

Dead Space has a fairly tight inventory space to use, even as you upgrade your suit for more slots, and ammo can take up more than half of it a lot of the time.

So, rather than leaving a load of items behind as you find them, we recommend ensuring that you always have at least two or three slots free, by storing surplus bits when you come across a store. There's no penalty to this, so make sure you take advantage!

Stomp on everything

Once you kill an enemy in Dead Space, a big stomp on their body using R2 will often pop out some extra resources or ammo to use.

This also applies to corpses you come across, which sometimes hold upgrades but also can't be turned into necromorphs if you stomp on them - something that can really help.

Kinesis brings items to you

If you see a glowing item that's out of reach or impossible to get to, don't forget to see if you can grab it using your Kinesis power once it's unlocked.

This works when you're aiming at an item or object using L2 - just hit O on PS5 or B on Xbox to bring it to you, letting you collect it.

Save often

There are save points dotted pretty liberally around the USG Ishimura, meaning that you rarely have to go much longer than 10 minutes in Dead Space without being able to bank your progress.

We recommend doing so basically every time you walk past a save point, though - forgetting can sometimes set you back if you do perish!

Upgrade your Plasma Cutter and suit

Weapon upgrades in Dead Space depend on you finding Nodes to use at item benches, and while some are obvious others will require a bit of exploration.

For your first big set of upgrades, we recommend focussing on your Plasma Cutter and your suit - the game's first weapon is a joy to use but it's also really powerful, and upgrading it only cements this. A bit more health and durability, meanwhile, makes upgrading your suit very savvy too.

Explore in zero-g

Some of the most changed segments in Dead Space's remade Ishimura are those that use zero gravity. In the first game, you could only zip between surfaces, but with full zero-g flight you can explore these areas much more fully now.

That means they're perhaps a little more prone to hiding new secrets and extra stashes of ammo or credits, so be sure to explore them fully if you have the nerve.

Don't forget Stasis

You get your Stasis pack pretty early in Dead Space - a power that lets you slow down enemies and objects for a good few seconds. It's a great help in hectic fights, but we found ourselves forgetting to use it a lot of the time.

So, don't be like us! Take advantage of it, especially if there's a refill point on a wall near you, making it basically free to use.