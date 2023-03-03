It's been a long, long time coming, but Dead Island 2 is real and finally on the cusp of release. We've been able to play a few hours of the zombie action game ahead of release to bring our impressions.

Read on to find out how we've found it so far, after pretty much a full decade of waiting since the first game made waves with its melee fun.

Deep Silver Dead Island 2 First impressions We've been having a pretty great time messing up some zombies in Hell-A. Whether Dead Island 2 can sustain that is up in the air, but for now its fundamentals are impressively reliable. Pros Really detailed zombie killing

Loads of weapons to try

Large levels with routes to find

Many secrets to uncover Cons Story is tiresome already

No changing characters allowed

That's no island

Dead Island used its name to convey everything you needed to know, namely that it was about zombies on an island. That's no longer the case for its sequel, leading to an amusing misnomer of a title.

Instead, we're in Los Angeles shortly after it's become overrun by the living dead - so there's no island to speak of here, at least in the game's early hours.

The game opens with a motley crew managing to get aboard the last evacuation flight out of the city, before everything hits the fan and a crash brings them down to earth.

We select from six playable characters, all with strengths and weaknesses, before waking up post-crash and quickly discovering (gorily) that we're immune to zombie bites.

Once you select a character there's no changing that choice without starting afresh, which is a bit of a shame, although you can customise your loadout with skills collected throughout the game.

Pretty soon we're helping an assortment of survivors to get by in the Hollywood hills, hopping between mansions in an attempt to find help before venturing further into the city as leads present themselves.

It's all pretty ho-hum stuff, presented knowingly but also with just enough of an insistence on exposition that you may find yourself skipping some tiresome dialogue.

We don't really come to a game like Dead Island 2 demanding emotional storytelling, though, so it's no major issue that what's on offer is indeed a bit wooden.

Hack and slash

Most of the time, though, the story gets out of your way, instead simply pointing you in a direction and setting you off to explore ravaged neighbourhoods, mansions, hotels and studio backlots.

Along the way you'll obviously come across a whole range of shambling, running, crawling and smashing zombies, all of which you'll take on primarily with melee weapons.

These weapons range from unadorned lead pipes all the way to tricked-out elemental slicers, depending on how you build and repair them at workstations using looted items.

Even in just the opening hours of the game, we were able to create a tire iron that zapped crowds all at once, and some knuckle dusters that had us punching bigger targets at the speed of sound.

The melee system is very fun, letting you broadly target areas on zombies' bodies using your reticle, and with a dodge mechanic that is really important for your survival.

It's perhaps a little imprecise at times but, on the whole, we had a great time getting through crowds of enemies, and it's enjoyable how different this feels with different weapons on hand.

Dead Island 2's early hours are also littered with small side objectives you can choose to complete, from simple challenges like getting around some buzzing electricity to loot a side room, all the way to bigger options and full sidequests.

One of these had us rescue an ageing film star from his mansion, protecting him on his slow stairlift, while another saw us performing bespoke kills under the camera lens of an aspiring influencer at a hype house-style man cave of a building.

Again, the script in both cases might not have been genre defining, but the frame narratives are fun enough to make these side quests worth completing.

Gory details

If there are many downsides to a game being delayed for as long as Dead Island 2 has been over the years, it's the risk that it surfaces using frankly outdated tech.

That doesn't seem to be a worry here - we played on Xbox Series X and the game looks perfectly at home on current-gen hardware.

Whacking the in-game FOV up a bunch was an early step that made it feel more fluid and playable, but Dead Island 2's LA is nice and saturated in colour, with night-time sections that are as dark as you'd like and much creepier.

Its sun-soaked outdoor areas are characteristic and feel accurate to the various neighbourhoods they're aping, but its the zombies that are the star of the show.

Or, rather, it's how they come apart - many a zombie game has crowed about its dismemberment tech before, but Dead Island 2 might just set a new high-water mark.

Slashing and bashing zombies results in procedural, noticeable damage to their corpses that at various points had us pretty revolted - but in an impressive way. Limbs can be hacked off, torsos bashed in, heads decapitated and all manner of other nasty outcomes.

We're not thrilled with how it reflects on us, but the reality is that this makes for a fun sort of sub-game as you fight - seeing how you can play with the system to make for even gorier kills reminds us of Sniper Elite's similarly indulgent meaty kills.

With a few weeks to go before release, then, we're surprised by how little wear and tear the game appears to be showcasing given its long years in development.

First impressions

We've been able to play through a generous slice of Dead Island 2's early missions, and from a few hours with the game, we're pleased with how it's felt.

A few restrictions might cramp our style but the core hack-and-slash gameplay is feeling pretty fun at this stage, which should see it please zombie game fans.