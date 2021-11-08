Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Roku ist seit langem eine unserer Lieblingsvarianten von Streaming-Geräten, mit seiner einfachen Benutzeroberfläche ist es einfach, direkt zu den Inhalten zu gelangen, die Sie sehen möchten – mit einer der breitesten Unterstützungen in der Branche.

Roku hat für eine Reihe seiner Modelle Rabatte angekündigt, bei denen für jeden etwas dabei ist. Da die Preise dank der Black Friday-Verkäufe so niedrig wie £ 13,99 sind, stellt sich die Frage, warum Sie keinen kaufen sollten.

Roku Express - jetzt nur 13,99 €! Roku Express ist der Einstiegspunkt für Roku-Geräte. Es ist nur 1080p, also ideal für kleinere oder zweite Fernseher. Es muss über ein HDMI-Kabel an der Rückseite Ihres Fernsehers angeschlossen werden. Das ist ein Hammerpreis für ein tolles Gerät. zum angebot

Roku Express 4K - jetzt nur 24,99 € Der Roku Express 4K übertrifft den Express, ist immer noch über ein HDMI-Kabel verbunden, bietet aber 4K HDR-Inhalte. Es ist ein großartiges, erschwingliches Streaming-Gerät für Ihren Hauptfernseher. Diese Ersparnis von 15 € ist auch ein großer Kaufanreiz. zum angebot

Roku Streaming Stick+ - 40% sparen Der Streaming Stick+ von Roku bietet 4K-HDR-Inhalte und wird direkt an Ihren Fernseher angeschlossen, sodass er sich leichter verstecken lässt als die Express-Modelle. Die Fernbedienung funktioniert auch über Bluetooth für ein erweitertes Erlebnis. Der Preis von 29,99€ ist ein tolles Schnäppchen für diesen Stick. zum angebot

Roku Streambar - bis zu 99,99 € Die Roku Streambar ist ein All-in-One-Paket, das eine kompakte Soundbar und die Streaming-Funktionen von Roku bietet. Ein One-Box-Upgrade für Ihren Fernseher – und jetzt nur 99,99 € und 30 € sparen. zum angebot

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

