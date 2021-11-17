Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense hat seine Black Friday- Angebote für Großbritannien frühzeitig angekündigt, mit bis zu 250 £ Rabatt auf seine neuesten 4K-HDR-Fernseher.

Dazu gehören Großbild-Sets ab 299 £.

Rabatte gibt es beispielsweise auf die gesamte High-End-Hisense A7G-Reihe mit Modellen in allen Bildschirmgrößen - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- und sogar 75-Zoll.

Es verfügt über Quantum Dot-Technologie, Dolby Vision und einen Betrachtungswinkel von 178 Grad.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK mit mehr als £250 Rabatt Bei diesem 55-Zoll-A7G-Modell wurde der Preis für den Black Friday um mehr als ein Drittel gesenkt. Es sind jetzt nur 749 £ 498 £. zum angebot

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK für nur £299 . erhältlich Dieser 43-Zoller bietet ein großartiges Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis, zumal er über Alexa built-in und DTS Studio Sound verfügt. Der 4K-HDR-Fernseher ist ab sofort für nur £ 349 £ 299 erhältlich. zum angebot

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

