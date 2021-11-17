Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

  1. Startseite
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Hisense TV news

Hisenses frühe Black Friday-Angebote umfassen 4K-HDR-Fernseher unter 300 £

Author image, Leitender Nachrichtenredakteur · ·
Einkaufen Ein Artikel mit Schwerpunkt auf dem Einkaufen, sei es ein bestimmtes Geschäft oder Angebot. Pocket-Lint kann eine kleine Prämie erhalten, wenn Sie etwas kaufen.
Hisense Hisenses frühe Black Friday-Angebote umfassen 4K-HDR-Fernseher unter 300 £
The Trust Project Warum Sie Pocket-Lint vertrauen können

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense hat seine Black Friday- Angebote für Großbritannien frühzeitig angekündigt, mit bis zu 250 £ Rabatt auf seine neuesten 4K-HDR-Fernseher.

Dazu gehören Großbild-Sets ab 299 £.

Rabatte gibt es beispielsweise auf die gesamte High-End-Hisense A7G-Reihe mit Modellen in allen Bildschirmgrößen - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- und sogar 75-Zoll.

Es verfügt über Quantum Dot-Technologie, Dolby Vision und einen Betrachtungswinkel von 178 Grad.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK mit mehr als £250 Rabatt

Hisense 55A7GQTUK mit mehr als £250 Rabatt

Bei diesem 55-Zoll-A7G-Modell wurde der Preis für den Black Friday um mehr als ein Drittel gesenkt. Es sind jetzt nur 749 £ 498 £.

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

Holen Sie sich den Hisense 50A6GTUK für unter £380

Holen Sie sich den Hisense 50A6GTUK für unter £380

Der 50A6GTUK ist ein großartiger 50-Zoll-4K-HDR-Fernseher, der während der frühen Black Friday-Verkäufe mit nur 399 £ 379 £ noch besser ist.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK für nur £299 . erhältlich

Hisense 43A7100FTUK für nur £299 . erhältlich

Dieser 43-Zoller bietet ein großartiges Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis, zumal er über Alexa built-in und DTS Studio Sound verfügt. Der 4K-HDR-Fernseher ist ab sofort für nur £ 349 £ 299 erhältlich.

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

Schreiben von Rik Henderson. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 17 November 2021.
Für dich empfohlen
In welcher Reihenfolge sollten Sie sich jeden Marvel-Film und jede Fernsehsendung ansehen?
In welcher Reihenfolge sollten Sie sich jeden Marvel-Film und jede Fernsehsendung ansehen? von Maggie Tillman ·
Sky Glass Review: Die Zukunft des Fernsehens, nur noch nicht
Sky Glass Review: Die Zukunft des Fernsehens, nur noch nicht von Stuart Miles ·
Was ist die beste Reihenfolge, um alle Spider-Man-Filme zu sehen?
Was ist die beste Reihenfolge, um alle Spider-Man-Filme zu sehen? von Maggie Tillman ·
Peacock kommt mit Sky Q und Now in Großbritannien an
Peacock kommt mit Sky Q und Now in Großbritannien an von Maggie Tillman ·
Hisenses frühe Black Friday-Angebote umfassen 4K-HDR-Fernseher unter 300 £
Hisenses frühe Black Friday-Angebote umfassen 4K-HDR-Fernseher unter 300 £ von Rik Henderson ·
TCL Roku TV-Besitzer haben jetzt Zugriff auf einen 8K-Kanal
TCL Roku TV-Besitzer haben jetzt Zugriff auf einen 8K-Kanal von Rik Henderson ·