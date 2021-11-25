Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Chromecast mit Google TV bekommt einen kleinen Rabatt – aber Fire TV oder Roku könnten die bessere Wahl sein

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Es gibt viele Angebote für Streaming-Sticks in den Black Friday- Verkäufen, aber beim Chromecast mit Google TV gab es nicht viel Bewegung.

Wir haben ein paar kleine Rabatte für diesen Google-Streaming-Dongle gefunden – und dies könnten die besten sein, die Sie in dieser Verkaufsrunde sehen werden.

Chromecast mit Google TV – jetzt 42,99 €

Es gibt einen kleinen Rabatt auf den Chromecast mit Google TV, der intelligente Streaming-Fähigkeiten auf Ihren Fernseher bringt. Normalerweise kostet es 59,99 £, Sie können es bei Argos für 42,99 £ erhalten.

Chromecast mit Google TV – jetzt 39,99 $

Der Chromecast mit Google TV wird direkt an der Rückseite Ihres Fernsehers angeschlossen und gibt Ihnen Streaming-Dienste und Empfehlungen. Normalerweise 49,99 US-Dollar, bei Target sind es jetzt 39,99 US-Dollar.

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too. 

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

Not what you wanted?

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products. 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - 50% sparen

Der Fire TV Stick 4K von Amazon unterstützt die neuesten Dienste sowie 4K HDR-Inhalte, wobei Alexa für die Suche in die Fernbedienung integriert ist. Der große Rabatt bringt es auf 24,99 $/£.

Roku Streaming Stick+ - 50% sparen

Roku bietet eine großartige Plattform mit direktem Zugang zu den besten Streaming-Diensten. Es unterstützt auch AirPlay 2. Dieser große Rabatt bringt es auf 29,99 USD.

Schreiben von Chris Hall. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 25 November 2021.
