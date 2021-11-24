Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Der britische Nintendo Store hat endlich den kabellosen Sega Mega Drive Controller auf Lager.

Der Controller wurde für Nintendo Switch-Besitzer entwickelt, um die mit dem Switch Online Expansion Pass verfügbaren Mega Drive / Genesis-Spiele zu spielen, und kann seit einiger Zeit in den USA bestellt werden. Jetzt können sich auch britische Retro-Gaming-Fans einen schnappen.

Sega Mega Drive Controller für Nintendo Switch jetzt erhältlich Spielen Sie die Sega-Spiele mit dem Switch Online Expansion Pass wie vorgesehen. Bei dieser originalgetreuen Nachbildung des Original-Controllers fehlt nur das Kabel, da es drahtlos ist. Bestellen Sie jetzt für 39,99 €. zum angebot

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Beste PlayStation Black Friday-Angebote 2021: Schnäppchen für PS5/PS4, PS Plus und Zubehör von Rik Henderson · 24 November 2021

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

squirrel_widget_173043

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.