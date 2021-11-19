Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Okay, vielleicht sind Sie nicht allzu begeistert von Stadia , aber wenn man bedenkt, dass dieses Bundle Googles fantastisches Chromecast Ultra enthält , ist es ein Schnäppchen.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

Top Nintendo Switch-Spiele 2021: Die besten Switch-Spiele, die jeder Spieler besitzen muss von Rik Henderson · 19 November 2021

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.