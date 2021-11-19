Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Holen Sie sich die Stadia Premiere Edition mit Chromecast Ultra für nur 19,99 €

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Okay, vielleicht sind Sie nicht allzu begeistert von Stadia , aber wenn man bedenkt, dass dieses Bundle Googles fantastisches Chromecast Ultra enthält , ist es ein Schnäppchen.

Dieser verrückte Deal bringt Ihnen einen Chromecast Ultra- und Google Stadia-Controller. Ursprünglich £70 bzw. £59. Für insgesamt 19,99€.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

Schreiben von Luke Baker. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 19 November 2021.
