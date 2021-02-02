Damals gegen heute: Videospiele durch die Jahrzehnte

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Liebe sie oder hasse sie, du kannst nicht anders als anzuerkennen, dass sich die Spiele im Laufe der Jahre sehr verändert haben. Die Technologie, auf der sie aufgebaut sind und auf der sie gespielt werden, hat sich rasant weiterentwickelt. Spiele, die wir kennen und lieben, haben sich in atemberaubend schöne Kunstwerke verwandelt.

Wir haben eine Bildergalerie zusammengestellt, um Ihnen zu zeigen, wie großartig Videospiele sind und wie weit sie gekommen sind. Welche davon hast du gespielt und spielst jetzt noch?

SimCity (1989) gegen SimCity 6 (2016)

Like The Sims, SimCity was a great bit of escapism, putting God-like powers in your hands to create and craft life and living for computer-generated people. Top-down views have been replaced by sprawling Metropolis empires and magnificent skyscrapers.

Mortal Kombat (1992) gegen Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

When it comes to beat 'em ups, Mortal Kombat has always been the goriest, most grotesque and over-the-top fighter around. Graphical enhancements over the years have only made that shock value more impressive and sometimes more hilarious.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) gegen Halo 5: Guardians (2015)

Halo sure has evolved over the years (see what we did there?). The classic console shooter has often been one of the main reasons to buy an Xbox, if you ever needed one. The games are also coming to PC soon too, which is cool. The graphics are bound to be even more interesting when that happens. Even Halo 5: Guardians looked amazing, 14 years makes quite a difference it seems.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena (1994) gegen The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Elder Scrolls is certainly another classic RPG series and it's fair to say that The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games. What amazes us though is not only how far the series has come, but how Skyrim was released eight years ago. Where does time go? We're not even sure we fully completed the game proper, nevermind all the different versions that have come since.

Die Sims (2000) gegen Die Sims 4: StrangerVille (2019)

If you've ever found your life a little dull and wanted some escapism, then The Sims was the perfect outlet. Why live your own mundane 9-5 life when you could force some little pixel people to do it instead. Having small computer people do your every bidding was always hilarious and The Sims is still as popular as ever, only a lot better looking, but no less bonkers.

Mafia (2002) gegen Mafia Definitive Edition (2020)

Battlefield 1942 (2002) gegen Battlefield V (2018)

We have some brilliant hazy memories of the original outing of the Battlefield franchise. Back in those days, you could play against bots if your internet wasn't up to the challenge of online multiplayer and there was all sorts of fun to be hand on land and in the air too. Now with cutting-edge graphics, ray tracing, destructive environments and more, Battlefield sure has come a long way.

Super Mario Bros. (1985) gegen Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

Nintendo might not necessarily be known for making the most cutting edge games when it comes to graphics, but that doesn't mean Mario hasn't come a long way. The original Super Mario Bros. was much loved back in 1985 on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, now in the modern era, you can take Mario games with you wherever you are thanks to the Nintendo Switch. Things are a lot prettier too! We loved Super Mario Odyssey when we reviewed it in 2017 and more and more Mario games are popping up all the time.

Die Legende von Zelda (1986) gegen Die Legende von Zelda Breath of the Wild (2017)

As you might imagine, there are going to be a few top-down games on this list that have transformed into fully-fledged vast open worlds seen from a new perspective as the years have passed. The Legend of Zelda has been a firm Nintendo favourite for decades. You'll find plenty of older gamers with a soft spot in their heart for the original games and the newest iterations are even more popular with Breath of the Wild stealing the show in 2017.

Grand Theft Auto (1997) gegen GTA V (2013)

According to The Guinness World Records 2008 and 2009, the original GTA games were seen as the most controversial games in video game history. Despite being top-down, the original GTA was seen as unnecessarily violent and vulgar. Not much has changed, but then neither has the popularity.

Over the years, GTA has evolved into a bigger and better sandbox, open-world experience with even more criminal enterprise to enjoy. GTA V released in 2013 to critical acclaim, but when it came to PC a couple of years later it also opened the visuals up to an even bigger overhaul with graphics mods to make the world of San Andreas even more stunning.

Spiderman (2002) gegen Spiderman (2018)

2002's Spiderman game was released on PS2, Xbox, Gamecube and PC and to a fair amount of press from game review sites and fans alike. A rarity for a game based on a film - which generally speaking in our experience are often a bit lacklustre. Of course, being the ultimate web-slinger was great, but in the modern era of gaming, it's even better. 16 years on and the latest video game vision of Marvel's Spiderman is something special both in graphics and gameplay too.

Street Fighter (1987) gegen Street Fighter V (2016)

We have fond memories of playing one of the iterations of the original Street Fighter games on an arcade machine in our local fish and chip shop. Things have come a long way since then, but the classics never die. Improved sound, visuals, special moves and more and more characters make this one the ultimate beat 'em up and it gets even better with age.

Doom (1993) gegen Doom Eternal (2020)

Doom. What can you say about it? Likely the grandfather of all first-person shooters and an utter classic. Doom might not be known for a gripping storyline or mesmerising characters but it's certainly visually stunning. Even more so in recent years where new graphics and physics technology has made the gore even more grotesque.

Mario Kart (1992) gegen Mario Kart 8 (2014)

Mario Kart is likely everyone's favourite multiplayer game. Battling it out with friends to dominate the race track, while grabbing various power-ups and trying to come out on top. Many a friendship has been made or tested on these virtual tracks. Like the other games on this list, Mario Kart has come a long way since it first came to our gaming screens in 1992.

Now with Mario Kart Tour, you can even enjoy the racing classic on your smartphone. What a time to be alive.

FIFA International Soccer (1993) gegen FIFA 20 (2019)

FIFA started life way back in 1993, it was originally available for the SNES, Sega Mega Drive, Master System and even the Game Boy. It proved so popular that it was top of the games charts for six whole months in the UK and continued to grow in popularity as the years passed.

The latest version has been met with some teething issues but there's no denying how much the game has changed visually in the last couple of decades.

Tomb Raider (1996) gegen Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Tomb Raider is often referred to as being the pioneer of action-adventure games. Anyone that's played games in the series probably has fond memories, whether locking the butler in the fridge in Tomb Raider 3 or simply the thrill of adventuring through tombs and finding hidden treasures. The games might have had some criticism for making Lara Croft "sexy" in order to sell more copies, but it was clearly a winning formula of game design and marketing that helped sell over 74 million copies worldwide.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider saw the game grow up significantly, with the main character being much less sexualised and the visual emphasis instead being put on the games environments, mechanics and more. Beautiful tombs, incredibly detailed surroundings, magnificent lighting and even detailed hair are a far cry from the pixels of old.

Metal Gear (1987) gegen Metal Gear Solid V: Der Phantomschmerz (2015)

You might be forgiven for thinking that Metal Gear Solid started life on PlayStation, but it actually harks all the way back to 1987. Metal Gear is a series off classic action-adventure stealth video games created by video game legend Hideo Kojima. They've been best known for the main protagonist sneaking about the map hiding in a cardboard box. Metal Gear is now a bit of a stunner, easy on the eye, but certainly not easy to play.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) gegen Sonic Forces (2017)

Sonic, the super-fast blue furball who absolutely loves collecting gold rings. Sonic has seen many different incarnations over the years. Both 2D and 3D outings, all glorious. The new games certainly look a lot more visually interesting than the original that came out in 1991, but graphics aren't everything!

Call of Duty (2003) gegen Call of Duty WWII (2017)

Call of Duty might be one of the most well-known shooters worldwide. We have many hazy and wonderful memories from the original games all those years ago. The new Call of Duty is set to drop soon too, so this seems like a perfect time to celebrate the differences. The setting has changed a few times over the years, but going back to World War II certainly makes it easier to compare how much the game has changed.

Diablo (1996) gegen Diablo III: Aufstieg des Nekromanten (2017)

Diablo kicked off a long and much-loved series of role-playing hack and slash fun back in 1996. Since then it's gone on to be a "genre-defining" series of games that have got better and better as the years have passed. One thing is for sure, the dungeons are a heck of a lot prettier now.

Need for Speed (1994) gegen Need for Speed Payback (2017)

Awesome cars, fun-packed race tracks and city streets, high-octane thrills, Need for Speed always had it all. Visual and sound upgrades that have come in the years that passed since the series first started have only made the games all the more exciting. Need for Speed has certainly always got our engines revving.

Hitman: Codename 47 (2000) gegen Hitman 3 (2021)

Die Hitman-Serie könnte die ultimative Flucht sein. Unter dem Deckmantel eines professionellen Kämpfers gefährliche Ziele auf der ganzen Welt ausschalten. Wir fanden die Hitman-Spiele vom ersten Mal an faszinierend und spannend. Es ist sehr befriedigend, eine Mission zu erfüllen und sie so aussehen zu lassen, als wären Sie nie dort gewesen.

Die Spiele haben sich im Laufe der Jahre stark verändert, mit visuellen Verbesserungen, neuen Vertragssystemen und einer brillanten Crowd-Physik, die alles immersiver und faszinierender macht.

Hitman 3 ist das Neueste in der aktuellen Serie - ein Trio von Spielen mit einer interessanten Geschichte und vielen Orten, die Sie bei der Ausführung Ihrer Verträge erkunden können. Es ist optisch herrlich und äußerst befriedigend, auch zu spielen.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992) gegen Wolfenstein Young Blood (2019)

Technisch gesehen begann Wolfenstein ursprünglich 1981 als Schloss Wolfenstein . Dieses 8-Bit-Spiel löste im Laufe der Jahre (jetzt Jahrzehnte) eine Fülle von Nazi-Schüssen, Schatzplünderungen und FPS-Spielen aus. Das denkwürdigste könnte Wolfenstein 3D gewesen sein, das 1992 veröffentlicht wurde und neben Doom den größten Einfluss auf die Zukunft der FPS-Spiele hatte.

Jahre später ist Wolfenstein immer noch unterwegs und sieht dank moderner Grafik jetzt absolut herrlich aus. Die Nazis sind ein bisschen verrückter als je zuvor, mit futuristischen Waffen, mechanischen Hunden und vielem mehr, aber der Spaß ist immer noch da.

Assassins Creed (2007) gegen Assassins Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassins Creed hat im Laufe der Jahre viele Iterationen erlebt und die Dinge haben sich seit den Tagen von Ezio, dem Meistermörder, sehr verändert. Und dennoch bleibt Assassins Creed ein fester und vertrauter Favorit. Die Kampfmechanik, RPG-Elemente und Grafik haben sich seit 2007 stark verändert, aber der Kern ist derselbe geblieben.

Assassins Creed Valhalla brachte das Franchise in die Wikingerzeit und war der perfekte Zeitpunkt für die Einführung der PlayStation 5- und Xbox Series X-Konsolen. Wie bei einem guten Attentat ist das Timing alles.

Resident Evil (1996) gegen Resident Evil 7 (2017)

Es ist kaum zu glauben, dass der Survival-Horror-Shooter Resident Evil 1996 für die PlayStation ins Leben gerufen wurde. Das klassische Spiel hat den Spielern der damaligen Zeit eine großartige Mischung aus Zombies, Monstern und Rätseln geboten und hat diese Unterhaltung in den letzten Jahren viele Male fortgesetzt.

2017 hatten wir das optisch ansprechendere Resident Evil 7, das unserer Meinung nach nicht nur beängstigend gut war, sondern auch durch die PlayStation VR-Kompatibilität weiter verbessert wurde. Resident Evil Village ist ebenfalls unterwegs und beweist, dass es schwierig ist, ein gutes Zombiespiel zu töten.

Deus Ex (2000) gegen Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016)

Als wir ursprünglich hörten, dass Deus Ex neu gestartet wurde, stöhnten wir und waren bestürzt, vorausgesetzt, es wäre unmöglich, das klassische Cyberpunk-Action-Rollenspiel auf eine befriedigende Weise wieder zum Leben zu erwecken, die der ursprünglichen Gerechtigkeit gerecht wurde.

Aber vielleicht trugen wir unsere rosarote Schutzbrille, als wir uns daran erinnerten, wie das ursprüngliche Spiel war. Deus Ex war seiner Zeit weit voraus und fühlte sich wie ein Meisterwerk. Die neuere Mankind Divided and Human Revolution hatte nicht nur viel zu bieten, sondern auch eine Menge moderner Konkurrenz, die es schwierig machen würde, sich abzuheben. Der Unterschied in Grafik und Gameplay war jedoch bemerkenswert. In nur 16 Jahren hatte sich Deus Ex unglaublich verändert und war immer noch ein großartiges Spiel.

Dieb: The Dark Project (1998) gegen Dieb (2014)

Dieb: The Dark Project war ein unbestreitbares Meisterwerk, als es 1998 veröffentlicht wurde. Während es in vielen Spielen zu dieser Zeit nur um Gewalt und Action ging, war das erste Spiel im Franchise ein langsames Stealth-Spiel. Ein Spiel, das Geduld und einen ruhigen Fuß belohnte. Wir haben Thief genauso verehrt wie Deus Ex.

Jahre später wurde die Serie als "Thief" neu gestartet, und obwohl das neue Spiel dem Original und den besten Elementen treu geblieben war, wurde es dennoch lauwarm aufgenommen. Wir fanden den Neustart sicherlich angenehm, aber nichts Besonderes, um uns die Socken abzublasen. Das heißt, es sah definitiv viel besser aus als das Original.

Ehrenmedaille (1999) vs Ehrenmedaille darber hinaus (2020)

Bevor Call of Duty die Welt im Sturm eroberte, war Medal of Honor der Schütze des Zweiten Weltkriegs, den alle liebten. Das erste Spiel, das auf PlayStation und Medal of Honor Allied Assault veröffentlicht wurde, erschien ungefähr zur gleichen Zeit auch auf dem PC. Diese Spiele lösten eine Liebesbeziehung zu Spielen des Zweiten Weltkriegs aus, die noch Jahre andauern würden.

Jahre später trat Medal of Honor in die Moderne ein, konnte jedoch nicht das gleiche Interesse wie Call of Duty wecken, als dieses Franchise dasselbe tat. Das Studio schloss und es sah aus wie das Ende. Dann wurde Medal of Honor wie Half-Life in VR mit Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond wiedergeboren. Ein exklusiver VR-Titel, der den Originalspielen sehr ähnlich ist und Sie mit Nostalgie erfüllt, wenn Sie die Möglichkeit haben, ihn zu spielen. Es ist etwas Erstaunliches, dieses Spiel in VR zu spielen, obwohl es größtenteils von den Massen unterfordert aufgenommen wurde, was eine Schande ist.

