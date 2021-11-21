Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Microsoft 365- und McAfee-Deal könnte Ihnen bei diesem Abonnement 135 £ sparen

Microsoft 365- und McAfee-Deal könnte Ihnen bei diesem Abonnement 135 £ sparen
(Pocket-lint) - Die Black Friday-Verkäufe sind jetzt in vollem Gange, und es werden Angebote für alle möglichen Artikel angezeigt – einschließlich dieses Angebots für ein Microsoft 365- und McAfee-Abonnement.

Dieses Angebot beinhaltet McAfee Total Protection 2022, also könnte dies die gesamte Software sein, die Sie benötigen.

Microsoft 365-Familie – sparen Sie 73 %

Microsoft 365 für bis zu 6 Benutzer mit Zugriff auf Office-Apps über mehrere Geräte und McAfee Total Protection. Jetzt 48,99 €.

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.

