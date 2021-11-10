Sparen Sie viel beim iRobot Roomba 692

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Die Black Friday- Angebote beginnen sicher früh. Wenn Sie den Kauf eines Roboterstaubsaugers aufgeschoben haben, ist es jetzt an der Zeit, einen Deal zu machen.

Derzeit gibt es in den USA eine Reihe von Angeboten für Roomba-Roboterstaubsauger , aber auch in Großbritannien und den USA gibt es Angebote für den Roomba 692.

Da der Roboterstaubsauger normalerweise einen Preis von 299,99 USD / 269 GBP hat, ist er bereits einigermaßen erschwinglich. Aber jetzt ist es noch attraktiver mit einem schönen Rabatt, der bis zu 33% auf den üblichen Angebotspreis reduziert.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.

