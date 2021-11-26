Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Nach dem, was wie und alt aussieht, ist der Black Friday endlich da und es gibt einige tolle Angebote für eine Reihe von Geräten, und wir haben ein gebündeltes Angebot entdeckt, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten.

Das Tolle am Kauf dieser Bundles sind die besseren Einsparungen, die sie bieten.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

