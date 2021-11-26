Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

  1. Startseite
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Amazon smart home news

Es gibt ein tolles Angebot für dieses Echo Dot- und Fire TV-Stick-Paket – sparen Sie 62%

Author image, Affiliate director · ·
Einkaufen Ein Artikel mit Schwerpunkt auf dem Einkaufen, sei es ein bestimmtes Geschäft oder Angebot. Pocket-Lint kann eine kleine Prämie erhalten, wenn Sie etwas kaufen.
Amazon Es gibt ein tolles Angebot für dieses Echo Dot- und Fire TV-Stick-Paket – sparen Sie 62%
The Trust Project Warum Sie Pocket-Lint vertrauen können

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Nach dem, was wie und alt aussieht, ist der Black Friday endlich da und es gibt einige tolle Angebote für eine Reihe von Geräten, und wir haben ein gebündeltes Angebot entdeckt, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten.

Das Tolle am Kauf dieser Bundles sind die besseren Einsparungen, die sie bieten.

Sparen Sie 62 % bei Fire TV + Echo Dot

Sparen Sie 62 % bei Fire TV + Echo Dot

Wenn Sie den beliebten Echo Dot mit einem Fire TV Stick kombinieren, sparen Sie bei diesem Bundle coole £ 50, was die Gesamtkosten auf nur £ 29,98 reduziert.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert
Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert von Maggie Tillman ·

More Black Friday deals

Schreiben von Rob Kerr. Bearbeiten von Chris Hall. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 26 November 2021.
Für dich empfohlen
Sparen Sie an diesem Black Friday 40% auf den Amazon Smart Plug
Sparen Sie an diesem Black Friday 40% auf den Amazon Smart Plug von Maggie Tillman ·
Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) verzeichnet seinen bisher größten Preisrückgang bei den Black Friday-Verkäufen
Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) verzeichnet seinen bisher größten Preisrückgang bei den Black Friday-Verkäufen von Chris Hall ·
Es gibt ein tolles Angebot für dieses Echo Dot- und Fire TV-Stick-Paket – sparen Sie 62%
Es gibt ein tolles Angebot für dieses Echo Dot- und Fire TV-Stick-Paket – sparen Sie 62% von Rob Kerr ·