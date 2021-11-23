Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Der supersüße Echo Dot Kids hat an diesem Black Friday eine Ersparnis von 42%

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Wenn Sie nach einem Deal mit den Echo Dot Kids Ausschau gehalten haben, dann serviert der Black Friday die Ware.

Sowohl in den USA als auch in Großbritannien gibt es Rabatte auf diesen süßen Smart-Lautsprecher, eine ideale Ergänzung für jedes Kinderspielzimmer oder Schlafzimmer.

Echo Dot Kids – Sparen Sie $25 / £26

Der Echo Dot Kids ist entweder im Tiger- oder Panda-Design erhältlich, sodass er nicht wie ein langweiliger Lautsprecher aussieht. Es kostet jetzt nur 33,99 US-Dollar in den USA oder 32,99 GBP in Großbritannien.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it. 

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty. 

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.

Schreiben von Chris Hall. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 23 November 2021.
