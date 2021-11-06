Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

  1. Startseite
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Amazon smart home news

Sparen Sie an diesem Black Friday 33% auf die kompakte Indoor-Überwachungskamera Blink Mini

Author image, Affiliate director ·  Updated  ·
Einkaufen Ein Artikel mit Schwerpunkt auf dem Einkaufen, sei es ein bestimmtes Geschäft oder Angebot. Pocket-Lint kann eine kleine Prämie erhalten, wenn Sie etwas kaufen.
Amazon Sparen Sie an diesem Black Friday 33% auf die kompakte Indoor-Überwachungskamera Blink Mini

- Ein super frühes Prime Day-Angebot

The Trust Project Warum Sie Pocket-Lint vertrauen können

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Die Blink Mini von Amazon ist eine superkompakte Überwachungskamera für den Innenbereich mit Tag- und Nachtmodus, Bewegungserkennung und Zwei-Wege-Audio. Und Amazon bietet einen brillanten frühen Black Friday-Deal an.

Überwachungskameras sind sehr beliebt und ermöglichen die Fernüberwachung Ihres Hauses, wenn Sie unterwegs sind, für zusätzliche Sicherheit.

Sparen Sie 33 % bei Blink Mini

Sparen Sie 33 % bei Blink Mini

Das Angebot bedeutet, dass Sie es für 29,99 £ 19,99 £ erhalten, 10 £ sparen und nur für einen begrenzten Zeitraum.

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too. 

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Die besten Angebote für Google Home und Nest Hub im Juli 2021
Die besten Angebote für Google Home und Nest Hub im Juli 2021 von Chris Hall ·

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor. 

Schreiben von Rob Kerr. Bearbeiten von Chris Hall. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 13 Oktober 2020.
Für dich empfohlen
Virgin Media O2 Gigabit-Breitband jetzt für 14,3 Millionen britische Haushalte verfügbar
Virgin Media O2 Gigabit-Breitband jetzt für 14,3 Millionen britische Haushalte verfügbar von Rik Henderson ·
Amazon UK-Angebote für Black Friday 2021: Frühe Black Friday-Rabatte auf Kindle und Echo
Amazon UK-Angebote für Black Friday 2021: Frühe Black Friday-Rabatte auf Kindle und Echo von Chris Hall ·
Amazon Echo Dot 3. Generation hat einen verrückten Rabatt in den frühen Black Friday-Verkäufen
Amazon Echo Dot 3. Generation hat einen verrückten Rabatt in den frühen Black Friday-Verkäufen von Rob Kerr ·