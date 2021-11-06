Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Die Blink Mini von Amazon ist eine superkompakte Überwachungskamera für den Innenbereich mit Tag- und Nachtmodus, Bewegungserkennung und Zwei-Wege-Audio. Und Amazon bietet einen brillanten frühen Black Friday-Deal an.

Überwachungskameras sind sehr beliebt und ermöglichen die Fernüberwachung Ihres Hauses, wenn Sie unterwegs sind, für zusätzliche Sicherheit.

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too.

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.