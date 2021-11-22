Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Govee kürzt 30 % Rabatt für den Black Friday und gibt uns einige aufschlussreiche Angebote

(Pocket-lint) - Govee ist vielleicht am besten dafür bekannt, dass es nicht Philips Hue ist und bietet mit seinen Beleuchtungsprodukten eine Reihe von eigenständigen Beleuchtungsangeboten an.

Diese Black Friday- Angebote bringen diese Geräte auf die niedrigsten Preise, zu denen wir sie gesehen haben – wenn Hue also nicht aufgefallen ist, dann könnte es Govee sein.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39.

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

There's £16.25 off the Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, so you can add colour to any room, with smartphone control. Now only £48.74.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert
Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert von Maggie Tillman ·

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

There's a 30% saving on the Govee lamp, which offers RGBIC lighting, ideal for the bedroom. Now only £48.29.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.

Schreiben von Chris Hall. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 22 November 2021.
