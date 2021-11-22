Govee kürzt 30 % Rabatt für den Black Friday und gibt uns einige aufschlussreiche Angebote

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee ist vielleicht am besten dafür bekannt, dass es nicht Philips Hue ist und bietet mit seinen Beleuchtungsprodukten eine Reihe von eigenständigen Beleuchtungsangeboten an.

Diese Black Friday- Angebote bringen diese Geräte auf die niedrigsten Preise, zu denen wir sie gesehen haben – wenn Hue also nicht aufgefallen ist, dann könnte es Govee sein.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30% There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39. zum angebot

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert von Maggie Tillman · 22 November 2021

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.