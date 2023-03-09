Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S23 devices in February 2023 and now in March 2023 we're looking at the launch of the latest Galaxy A series.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was announced on 15 March, offering a cheaper alternative for those who want the latest Samsung phone, but can't quite stretch to the flagship model.

So what actually is the difference? Here's how the Galaxy A54 compares to the Galaxy S23.

Price and availability

Galaxy A54: From $TBC / £449 / €TBC

Galaxy S23: From $799.99 / £849 / €949

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family has launched globally, starting from $799.99 for the Galaxy S23, but with the S23+ from $999.99 and the Ultra above this. There is a wide range of trade-in options, so you can get some really great deals on it.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will cost from £449 in the UK and was announced on 15 March, with pre-orders now open. It will be shipping from 25 March, with free Galaxy Buds 2 in some regions.

Design

Galaxy A54: 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g

Galaxy S23: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, 168g / S23+: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has made a change from the design of the Galaxy A53, with an interesting change around the back. The camera array on the rear of the phone has moved over to individual lenses, rather than on a raised island like the previous iteration, so it looks almost identical to the Galaxy S23+.

That's not the only thing it has in common with the Galaxy S23 - it also has a glass back, while offering an IP67 rating. The Galaxy S23, has Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, while the Galaxy A54 is only Gorilla Glass 5, and is IP68 rated, so it's a higher quality device with better protection, but to look at you wouldn't really notice. The Galaxy S23+ is close in size - but thinner.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in a range of colours and the A54 also offers a range - graphite, white, lime and violet.

Display

Galaxy A54: 6.4in, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz

Galaxy S23: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz / S23+: 6.6-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is packed with a Super AMOLED panel, with many of the same characteristics as the Galaxy S23. It's not going to be the same level of panel technically, but our experience with previous Galaxy A devices is that you get a decent display. It measures 6.4-inches, a FHD+ panel - 2400 x 1080 pixels - with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also offer a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

So what's the difference? The Galaxy S carries a better panel that's brighter with a 1750 nits peak, as well as offering adaptive refresh rates, so the screen will refresh at rates between 48 and 120Hz to suit the content.

That will make the Galaxy S23 potentially more efficient - but that top brightness might, on the other hand, increase the battery drain as it's using more power on the illumination. In reality, we've not seen a huge difference between Galaxy A and Galaxy S models in the past when it comes to the display.

Hardware and specs

Galaxy A54: Exynos 1380, 8GB, 128/256GB + microSD, 5000mAh, 25W charging

Galaxy S23: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB, 256/512GB, 3900mAh/4700mah (S23+), 45W charging

One big difference between these models is the hardware that powers them. All models of the Galaxy S23 family have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at their heart, with 8GB RAM in the S23 and S23+. This is supported by storage starting at 256GB.

The Galaxy A54, however, uses Samsung's own hardware, in this case the Exynos 1380. That's more aligned with Snapdragon 7 series hardware, for example, the Snapdragon 778G, common in mid-range or sub-flagship devices. Those with a memory for Galaxy A devices will recall that this was the level of hardware used in the Galaxy A52 in 2021.

While we'd expect the Galaxy S23 models to outperform the Galaxy A54 in all areas, it has a storage advantage in offering microSD support up to 1TB.

There's also a big battery at 5000mAh - and this is one of the Galaxy A's strong points: with lower power demands and lower display brightness, as well as the sizeable capacity, it will often outlast the Galaxy S models.

Camera

Galaxy A54: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 32MP selfie

Galaxy S23: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie

When it comes to the cameras, the Galaxy A54 takes a hit: it will offer many of the same features, but won't deliver the same quality when it comes to the results. In terms of the camera hardware, the biggest omission is the telephoto lens. Instead the Galaxy A54 has a macro lens - which generally speaking aren't worth having. However, with a decent main camera and ultrawide, there's no shortage of opportunities for creative capture - and this new sensor is said to boost the low light shooting performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 camera is good however - and we'll have to put these two phones side-by-side to see just how different the performance is, but we'd expect the Galaxy S23 to be better in all areas of the camera.

Summing up

The Samsung Galaxy S is designed as a showcase of what Samsung can achieve. While the S23 and S23+ don't quite reach to the heights of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's the Galaxy S23+ that's most closely comparable to the Galaxy A54.

That mostly comes down to size. With an uplift in design, the Galaxy A54 has a design closer to the Galaxy S23+, is about the same size, but takes a slight step down in the quality of materials used.

There's a great display on the Galaxy A54, close in performance to the Galaxy S23, but not quite as technically proficient. We'd expect the Galaxy A54 to offer better battery life, but it doesn't have the core power to match the performance of the Galaxy S23. However, at around half the price, it could well hit those core essentials that people are after: good design, enough power, a great display with decent size, good battery life and an IP rating to keep it all protected.