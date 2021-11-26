Sparen Sie an diesem Black Friday 1.400 US-Dollar beim Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Einer der größten Rabatte, die wir an diesem Black Friday bisher gesehen haben: 1.400 US-Dollar Rabatt auf das fantastische Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced – 1.400 $ sparen Wir lieben das Razer Blade 15, es ist eines der am besten gebauten Gaming-Laptops, die man für Geld kaufen kann. Mit einer RTX 2080 Super, einer Core i7-CPU und 16 GB RAM ist dies ein bisschen ein Schnäppchen – mehr als leistungsstark genug, um jedes erdenkliche Spiel zu durchbrechen. Mit 1.400 US-Dollar Rabatt ist es ein echtes Schnäppchen bei 1.599,99 US-Dollar. zum angebot

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

