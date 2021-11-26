Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Sparen Sie über einen Riesen beim Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Das Alienware m15 R4 ist ein massiver Rabatt auf einen tierischen Gaming-Laptop und bietet 1080 £ Rabatt für den Black Friday .

Wenn Sie ein absolutes Monster von einem Laptop mit dem zusätzlichen Vorteil benötigen, dass es aussieht, als käme es aus dem Weltraum, suchen Sie nicht weiter. Mit einer RTX 3080, einem Intel Core i9-Prozessor und 32 GB ist dieser unglaublich leistungsstark. War 3.349 £, jetzt ein tolles Angebot für 2.269 £.

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Schreiben von Luke Baker. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 26 November 2021.
