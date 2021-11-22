Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Dieses Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit DJ Alan Walker entwickelt und wir wagen zu sagen, dass es einer der coolsten Laptops mit dem meisten Cyberpunk-Look auf dem Markt ist.

Es verfügt über eine LED-Matrix auf dem Deckel, die Animationen anzeigen kann und sorgt überall dort, wo es verwendet wird, für Aufmerksamkeit. In Kombination mit Stoffakzenten ist es eines der einzigartigsten Laptops auf dem Markt.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

Beste Laptop-Angebote für Black Friday 2021: Große Einsparungen bei Asus, LG, Huawei, Razer und mehr von Luke Baker · 22 November 2021

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99