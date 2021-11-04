Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Sonys bester Noise-Cancelling-Kopfhörer, der WH-1000XM4, ist diese Woche in den frühen Black Friday-Verkäufen zu einem günstigeren Preis erhältlich.

Obwohl es sich um das neueste Modell der bekanntesten Flaggschiff-Kopfhörer des Unternehmens handelt, können Sie sie jetzt für weniger als 250 US-Dollar erwerben. Die Kopfhörer der 1000X-Familie erfreuen sich großer Beliebtheit, wurden mit Preisen ausgezeichnet und bleiben der Konkurrenz immer einen Schritt voraus.

Sparen Sie über 100 US-Dollar beim Sony WH-1000XM4 Sie werden feststellen, dass der 1000XM4 349,99 USD und 248 USD kostet , was einem Rabatt von 29% auf den üblichen vollen Verkaufspreis entspricht. Dies sind erstklassige Kopfhörer, die für ihre Geräuschunterdrückung bekannt sind. zum angebot

For the past few years, the WH-1000X range has been lauded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering great sound, advanced ANC and awesome battery life.

The fourth-gen offers up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, plus wearing detection pauses playback automatically when the headphones are removed.

As well as that, they have multi-device pairing and an easy-switch button so you can quickly move between paired devices, for instance, if you need to accept a call or video conference on your laptop while connected to your phone.

One of the great things about Sony headphones is that the smartphone app allows you to adjust a lot of the settings to match your own preferences. Whether that's adjusting the EQ, using spatial audio to make the audio seem more like it's around you rather than being pumped into your ears, or just adjusting the sensitivity of the noise cancelling.

