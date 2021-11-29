Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Es gibt eine ganze Reihe echter kabelloser Ohrhörer, zwischen denen Sie wählen können, aber Samsung hat in den letzten Jahren mehr als ein wirklich beeindruckendes Paar hergestellt.

Jetzt haben beide der letzten beiden Ausflüge schöne Rabatte bei Cyber Monday- und Black Friday-Angeboten , die es wert sind, in Betracht gezogen zu werden.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - bis zu 50% sparen Die Galaxy Buds Live sind einige der einzigartigsten Ohrhörer, die wir getestet haben, und haben jetzt einen sehr guten Rabatt, was bedeutet, dass Sie sie für 99,99 $ oder 88,90 £ erhalten können. zum angebot

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ - bis zu 43% sparen Dies ist eine großartige Wette, wenn Sie etwas möchten, das etwas traditioneller sitzt, und obwohl sie keine Geräuschunterdrückung haben, macht die Standard-In-Ear-Passform dies weitgehend wett und kostet 99,99 USD oder 107 GBP. zum angebot

What's so good about Samsung's headphones? For one thing, they've got a very particular bean-like shape of the Live that's actually really comfortable to wear for long periods. That reflective coating also makes them really nice to look at, although we'd still opt for the black colour if possible. Noise-cancelling and a wirelessly-charging case round out the package impressively.

If you want to cut your costs slightly, though, and get a more traditional design, you should check out the slightly older Galaxy Buds+, which are really comfortable and sound great, plus benefit from tight integration with Samsung's phones if you have one.

Either way, you'll be getting a really solid pair of earbuds that are great for everyday use, and in the case of the Buds Live also great for workouts.

There's more Samsung Bud deals around, such as 20 per cent off the Buds 2 and 25 off the Buds Pro.

Beste Kopfhörer-Angebote für den Black Friday 2021: AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony-Schnäppchen von Cam Bunton · 29 November 2021

There's more Samsung Bud deals around, such as 20 per cent off the Buds 2 and 25 off the Buds Pro.

