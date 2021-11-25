Holen Sie sich noch heute den fantastischen Astro A50 zum niedrigsten Preis

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.
(Pocket-lint) - Das Astro A50 wireless ist dank einer großartigen Mischung aus gutem Sound, Komfort und Bequemlichkeit eines unserer beliebtesten Gaming-Headsets.
Es ist ein Premium-Headset mit entsprechenden Funktionen, darunter 2,4-GHz-Wireless, eine brillante Ladestation, hervorragend komfortable Ohrmuscheln, Dolby-Audio und sowohl optische als auch 3,5-mm-Ein- und Ausgangsoptionen.
All das hat allerdings seinen Preis. Normalerweise kostet der Astro A50 Wireless unglaubliche £ 300. An diesem Black Friday wurde es jedoch mit 100 £ Rabatt gut reduziert.
Mit diesem Rabatt ist der Astro A50 der niedrigste Preis, den es je gab. Macht es wirklich ansprechend.
Other Astro gaming deals
If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:
These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.
Obwohl der Rabatt vielleicht nicht so groß ist, ist dies immer noch ein tolles Angebot für ein weiteres fantastisches Headset. Wenn Ihnen Kabel nichts ausmachen, ist der Astro A40 einen Blick wert.
