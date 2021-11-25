Holen Sie sich noch heute den fantastischen Astro A50 zum niedrigsten Preis

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Das Astro A50 wireless ist dank einer großartigen Mischung aus gutem Sound, Komfort und Bequemlichkeit eines unserer beliebtesten Gaming-Headsets.

Es ist ein Premium-Headset mit entsprechenden Funktionen, darunter 2,4-GHz-Wireless, eine brillante Ladestation, hervorragend komfortable Ohrmuscheln, Dolby-Audio und sowohl optische als auch 3,5-mm-Ein- und Ausgangsoptionen.

All das hat allerdings seinen Preis. Normalerweise kostet der Astro A50 Wireless unglaubliche £ 300. An diesem Black Friday wurde es jedoch mit 100 £ Rabatt gut reduziert.

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

Beste Amazon US Prime Day 2021 Deals: Ausgewählte Deals noch live von Maggie Tillman · 25 November 2021

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.

Astro Gaming A40 TR-X – Sparen Sie £40/$50 Obwohl der Rabatt vielleicht nicht so groß ist, ist dies immer noch ein tolles Angebot für ein weiteres fantastisches Headset. Wenn Ihnen Kabel nichts ausmachen, ist der Astro A40 einen Blick wert. zum angebot