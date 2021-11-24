Das hervorragende Gaming-Headset G Pro X von Logitech ist am Black Friday um 48 % reduziert

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.
(Pocket-lint) - Es gibt einige ausgewählte Gaming-Headsets, die wir seit Jahren verwenden und die wir nie müde werden, und das Logitech G Pro X fällt in diese Kategorie. Es ist ein kabelgebundenes Headset von höchster Qualität.
Jetzt, für den Black Friday, hat Amazon auch einen absoluten Deal, der über 50 Pfund vom Preis abnimmt und ihn auf den niedrigsten Stand aller Zeiten senkt.
Sie können das Headset mit einem Rabatt von 48 % zu einem ehrlich gesagt albernen Preis erwerben - es wird fast alles andere, was Sie auf diesem Niveau finden können, aus dem Wasser blasen.
We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).
The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.
We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.
More early Black Friday UK deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25
- Fire HD 8 Plus: Get £50 off at £89.99
- Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save £254, now £205.99
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: Reduced by £170.49 to £269.30
- Beats headphones: Save 47%
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99
- Kindle Oasis: Now £199.99, w/ £60 off
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: Now £99.99, with 44% discount
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £40 saving to £159
