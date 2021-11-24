Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

  1. Startseite
  2. Kopfhörer
  3. Kopfhörer news
  4. Logitech kopfhörer news

Das hervorragende Gaming-Headset G Pro X von Logitech ist am Black Friday um 48 % reduziert

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Einkaufen Ein Artikel mit Schwerpunkt auf dem Einkaufen, sei es ein bestimmtes Geschäft oder Angebot. Pocket-Lint kann eine kleine Prämie erhalten, wenn Sie etwas kaufen.
Pocket-lint Das hervorragende Gaming-Headset G Pro X von Logitech ist am Black Friday um 48 % reduziert
The Trust Project Warum Sie Pocket-Lint vertrauen können

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Es gibt einige ausgewählte Gaming-Headsets, die wir seit Jahren verwenden und die wir nie müde werden, und das Logitech G Pro X fällt in diese Kategorie. Es ist ein kabelgebundenes Headset von höchster Qualität.

Jetzt, für den Black Friday, hat Amazon auch einen absoluten Deal, der über 50 Pfund vom Preis abnimmt und ihn auf den niedrigsten Stand aller Zeiten senkt.

Logitech G Pro X - jetzt 52,59 € sparen, jetzt 57,40 €

Logitech G Pro X - jetzt 52,59 € sparen, jetzt 57,40 €

Sie können das Headset mit einem Rabatt von 48 % zu einem ehrlich gesagt albernen Preis erwerben - es wird fast alles andere, was Sie auf diesem Niveau finden können, aus dem Wasser blasen.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert
Die besten Black Friday US-Deals 2021: Sony 1000XM4, Garmin-Uhren und mehr rabattiert von Maggie Tillman ·

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

More early Black Friday UK deals

More early Black Friday UK deals

Schreiben von Max Freeman-Mills. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 24 November 2021.
Für dich empfohlen
Das hervorragende Gaming-Headset G Pro X von Logitech ist am Black Friday um 48 % reduziert
Das hervorragende Gaming-Headset G Pro X von Logitech ist am Black Friday um 48 % reduziert von Max Freeman-Mills ·
Bose QuietComfort 35 II-Kopfhörer erhalten 40 % Rabatt auf den frühen Black Friday
Bose QuietComfort 35 II-Kopfhörer erhalten 40 % Rabatt auf den frühen Black Friday von Conor Allison ·
Die Gaming-Headsets von HyperX haben eine ganze Reihe von Black Friday-Angeboten im Gange
Die Gaming-Headsets von HyperX haben eine ganze Reihe von Black Friday-Angeboten im Gange von Max Freeman-Mills ·