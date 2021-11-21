Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Sicher haben Sie es schon gehört, aber Black Friday- Rabatte haben begonnen, und ab heute können Sie bei einigen der beliebtesten Kopfhörermodelle von Beats viel sparen. Egal, ob Sie nach Over-Ears, On-Ears oder Trainings-Ohrhörern suchen, bei Amazon ist diese Woche für jeden etwas dabei.

Für die nächste Woche finden Sie Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro und Beats Powerbeats Pro alle stark reduziert und zu einem brillanten Preis erhältlich.

Beats Solo Pro – Sparen Sie 140 € Die Solo-Serie ist die beliebteste Produktserie von Beats, und der Solo Pro fügt einen erstklassigen Design-Spritzer und ANC hinzu. Für diese Woche sind sie auf weniger als die Hälfte ihres ursprünglichen Preises gesunken. Ab sofort für 129€ erhältlich. zum angebot

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - 80€ sparen Powerbeats Pro sind unserer Meinung nach die besten echten kabellosen Kopfhörer zum Trainieren oder Laufen. Zum Black Friday gibt es sie zu einem tollen Preis. Jetzt nur 139€. zum angebot

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - halber Preis Das Studio-Lineup von Beats hat sich in ein paar Jahren nicht viel verändert, und das Studio 3 Wireless war das erste Paar ANC-Dosen. Zu diesem Preis sind sie immer noch eine tolle Anschaffung. Jetzt für 149,99 € erhältlich. zum angebot

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

