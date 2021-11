Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Als Teil seiner frühen Black Friday- Rabatte sind die erstklassigen True-Wireless-Ohrhörer von Bang & Olufsen jetzt zum niedrigsten Preis in Großbritannien erhältlich.

Da die E8 (3. Generation) von den erstklassigen Beoplay EQ-Ohrhörern abgelöst wurden, sind sie nicht die neuesten In-Ears von B&O, aber sie sind noch relativ neu und zu diesem Preis ein unglaubliches Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis.

As it stands, the discount seems to only be for the black model of E8 (3rd gen), meaning if you were hoping to cop the soft pink, grey or blue, you'll perhaps need to pay a little more to get those. But if you're happy with black, you're in luck.

The third generation Beoplay E8 represented something of a refinement over the 2nd generation. For the latest E8 in-ears, Bang & Olufsen focused on improving the comfort, fit and materials of the earphones.

B&O used tweaked the 3D modelling, resulting in a slightly more compact earphone, making them easier to wear for long periods and able to fit in more ear sizes. The company also brought the weight down to just 5.8g per earpiece.

What's more, the BeoPlay E8 3rd gen offer great sound quality and - using the smartphone app - will let you adjust the EQ balance to your preference.

Arguably the most important upgrade in the third generation, however, was battery life. The earphones can go 7 hours outside the case before needing to be re-docked, while the case offers a further four charges, giving you a total of 35 hours between the buds and the case. That's about 10 hours longer than you get from your average pair of true wireless earphones.

Once they're completely flat you get the convenience of being able to just plonk them down on a wireless charging pad, using Qi technology to refill the case and the buds again.

With the original retail price set at £300, the E8 (3rd gen) have slowly been dropping in price since they first launched, particularly after the launch of the Beoplay EQ. And now, with a price of just £130, they're as cheap as we've seen them.